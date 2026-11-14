📅 Free jigsaw puzzle swap in the neighborhood

Join The Puzzle Swap Society for a free Social: Puzzle Swap on November 14, 2026 at 1801 Green Street, San Francisco, CA 94123.

Bring jigsaw puzzles you’ve already finished and trade them for new ones you haven’t tried yet. All puzzles are welcome, even ones with missing pieces — just add a note about what’s missing.

This is a relaxed, social event where you can:

Swap puzzles at no cost

Meet other puzzle lovers

Come on your own or with family and friends

The Puzzle Swap Society began in Oakland in 2017 and now hosts in‑person swaps in several cities across the country.

Just show up with your puzzles and enjoy the swap!