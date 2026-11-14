undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🤝 San Francisco Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
San Francisco is busy hiring in community and social services, from animal welfare to mental health and community health outreach. If you like helping people (and pets), these roles are worth a look.
Shelter Service Representative (1434) – Animal Care & Control
- Employer: City and County of San Francisco – Animal Care & Control (Office of the City Administrator)
- Location: San Francisco, CA (1419 Bryant Street)
- Type: Full-time, Permanent Civil Service
- Salary: $69,758 – $88,972/year
Front desk meets animal rescue. You’ll help the public with adoptions, lost pets, licensing, and animal emergencies, plus handle animals safely and keep detailed records. Great fit if you have animal shelter or strong customer service experience and want stable city benefits and a mission-driven role.
Community Health Worker
- Employer: Serene Health / Optima Medical Management Group
- Location: San Francisco, CA (field-based, mostly remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Serve as a bridge between community members and health/social services, focusing on people facing homelessness, serious mental health needs, justice involvement, pregnancy, and more. Role is mainly remote with field visits, benefits after 60 days, and mileage reimbursement; you’ll need a CA driver’s license, car, and at least 1 year in case management, member care, or similar work.
Service Coordinator | Mental Health Case Manager
- Employer: Crestwood Behavioral Health, Inc.
- Location: San Francisco, CA – San Francisco Healing Center
- Type: Listed as part-time in header; schedule shows Full-Time PM (Tues–Sat)
- Pay: $26 – $28.71/hour
Hands-on mental health case management in a recovery-focused program. You’ll assess clients, coordinate treatment and discharge planning, and work closely with a multidisciplinary team. Requires 2 years in a mental health setting (or a related bachelor’s degree instead) and offers a strong benefits package for full-time staff.
If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.