San Francisco is busy hiring in community and social services, from animal welfare to mental health and community health outreach. If you like helping people (and pets), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: City and County of San Francisco – Animal Care & Control (Office of the City Administrator)

City and County of San Francisco – Animal Care & Control (Office of the City Administrator) Location: San Francisco, CA (1419 Bryant Street)

(1419 Bryant Street) Type: Full-time, Permanent Civil Service

Salary: $69,758 – $88,972/year

Front desk meets animal rescue. You’ll help the public with adoptions, lost pets, licensing, and animal emergencies, plus handle animals safely and keep detailed records. Great fit if you have animal shelter or strong customer service experience and want stable city benefits and a mission-driven role.

Employer: Serene Health / Optima Medical Management Group

Location: San Francisco, CA (field-based, mostly remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as a bridge between community members and health/social services, focusing on people facing homelessness, serious mental health needs, justice involvement, pregnancy, and more. Role is mainly remote with field visits, benefits after 60 days, and mileage reimbursement; you’ll need a CA driver’s license, car, and at least 1 year in case management, member care, or similar work.

Employer: Crestwood Behavioral Health, Inc.

Location: San Francisco, CA – San Francisco Healing Center

Type: Listed as part-time in header; schedule shows Full-Time PM (Tues–Sat)

Listed as in header; schedule shows Pay: $26 – $28.71/hour

Hands-on mental health case management in a recovery-focused program. You’ll assess clients, coordinate treatment and discharge planning, and work closely with a multidisciplinary team. Requires 2 years in a mental health setting (or a related bachelor’s degree instead) and offers a strong benefits package for full-time staff.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.