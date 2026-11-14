San Francisco’s planning and development scene is busy, with housing, inspections, and city projects all moving fast. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping buildings, residents, and projects on track.

Employer: Compass International Holdings

Compass International Holdings Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll guide home buyers from contract to closing, making sure titles are clean, funds are correct, and every document is in order. Great fit if you have 2–3 years of escrow experience, are a licensed notary and escrow officer, and enjoy being the calm, organized person who keeps deals moving.

Employer: The John Stewart Company

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Listed as Internship (property management role)

Listed as (property management role) Salary: Not listed

Oversee the day‑to‑day operations of an affordable housing community, from resident files and rent collection to staff hiring and training. This role is ideal if you have 2+ years managing Tax Credit properties, know HUD/TCAC rules, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, sick time, and a 401(k) match for 30+ hours/week.

Employer: City and County of San Francisco

Location: Citywide – San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time, Civil Service

Salary: $156,806 – $190,502 per year

Application Opening: November 13, 2026

Deadline: Apply ASAP; may close any time after December 1, 2026

Lead and train building inspectors, manage complex inspections and projects, and represent the department at boards and hearings. You’ll need 2 years as a public-agency building inspector at an equivalent level, a valid CA Class C license, and ICC Commercial & Residential Building Inspector or Building Plans Examiner certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—San Francisco planning and development roles open and close quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.