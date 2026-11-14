San Francisco’s science scene is buzzing right now, especially around AI, robotics, and lab work. If you’re technical and curious, there are some strong roles open across big tech and fast-moving startups.

Employer: Meta

Meta Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,000–$181,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Work on the safety, security, privacy, and reliability of large AI models at Meta’s FAIR lab. You’ll design attacks and defenses, build benchmarks, and help ship real mitigations into production systems used at massive scale.

Employer: Sieve

Location: San Francisco, CA (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first robotics researcher at a fast-growing multimodal data startup. You’ll lead robot learning experiments, 3D perception pipelines, and world-action models, with chances to publish and work closely with top AI labs.

Employer: Mariana Minerals

Location: San Francisco, CA (HQ lab)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift

Salary: $110,000–$130,000/year

Senior lab role focused on ion chromatography and other analytical methods in a modern minerals company. Good fit if you like hands-on bench work, tight data quality, and a safety-first culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.