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🔬 San Francisco Science & Research Jobs With Multiple Openings
San Francisco’s science scene is buzzing right now, especially around AI, robotics, and lab work. If you’re technical and curious, there are some strong roles open across big tech and fast-moving startups.
AI Research Scientist, FAIR Security, Privacy, and Reliability
- Employer: Meta
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $122,000–$181,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits
Work on the safety, security, privacy, and reliability of large AI models at Meta’s FAIR lab. You’ll design attacks and defenses, build benchmarks, and help ship real mitigations into production systems used at massive scale.
Member of Technical Staff, Robotics Research
- Employer: Sieve
- Location: San Francisco, CA (onsite, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the first robotics researcher at a fast-growing multimodal data startup. You’ll lead robot learning experiments, 3D perception pipelines, and world-action models, with chances to publish and work closely with top AI labs.
Analytical Lab Chemist
- Employer: Mariana Minerals
- Location: San Francisco, CA (HQ lab)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift
- Salary: $110,000–$130,000/year
Senior lab role focused on ion chromatography and other analytical methods in a modern minerals company. Good fit if you like hands-on bench work, tight data quality, and a safety-first culture.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles at the same company.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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