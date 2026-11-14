📅 Mission Branch Library reopens with new public art

The historic Mission Branch Library in San Francisco’s Mission District (24th & Bartlett) has reopened after a major renovation, and it now features new and restored public art inside.

The San Francisco Arts Commission, Public Library, and Public Works unveiled:

NOPAL DE LA MISIÓN by Juana Alicia – a glowing fused-glass window in the Main Reading Room and a watercolor in the Teen Room , celebrating the Mission’s Indigenous roots and cultural resilience.

by – a glowing fused-glass window in the and a watercolor in the , celebrating the Mission’s Indigenous roots and cultural resilience. A restored triptych by Emmanuel Catarino Montoya in the Community Room, honoring global traditions of knowledge and learning.

The Mission Branch has served the neighborhood for more than 130 years and is now fully refreshed as a community hub.

You can stop by during regular SFPL Mission Branch hours to enjoy the renovated space and view the new artworks.