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San Francisco
Frankenstein (1931) with live Sleepbomb score Dec. 12
12 days ago
Balboa Theater will screen the classic film FRANKENSTEIN (1931) with a live performance by Sleepbomb on December 12 at 6:45 PM. More information: https://t.co/AEobV7bEku
This content is adapted from materials provided by ANOTHER HOLE IN THE HEAD FILM FESTIVAL
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