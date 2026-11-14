🚧 Overnight closure of I-280 to US 101 connector in SF

The southbound I-280 connector off-ramp to southbound US 101 in San Francisco will be closed overnight for emergency road repairs.

When: From Friday, Nov. 13, 11:00 p.m. to Saturday, Nov. 14, 6:00 a.m.

Where: SB I-280 connector off-ramp to SB 101, San Francisco

During this time, the ramp from SB I-280 to SB 101 will be unavailable.

Detour from SB I-280 to SB 101:

Exit SB I-280 at the Alemany Boulevard off-ramp.

at the off-ramp. Continue southbound on Alemany Blvd to Congdon St .

to . Go south on Congdon St to northbound Alemany Blvd .

to . Continue northbound on Alemany Blvd to the NB I-280 on-ramp .

to the . Take NB I-280 to the SB 101 connector, then continue onto SB 101.

Drivers should expect delays, allow extra travel time, and consider public transit or alternate routes.

For real-time traffic, use Caltrans QuickMap: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.