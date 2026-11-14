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🚧 I-280 to US 101 connector closed overnight in SF
🚧 Overnight closure of I-280 to US 101 connector in SF
The southbound I-280 connector off-ramp to southbound US 101 in San Francisco will be closed overnight for emergency road repairs.
When: From Friday, Nov. 13, 11:00 p.m. to Saturday, Nov. 14, 6:00 a.m.
Where: SB I-280 connector off-ramp to SB 101, San Francisco
During this time, the ramp from SB I-280 to SB 101 will be unavailable.
Detour from SB I-280 to SB 101:
- Exit SB I-280 at the Alemany Boulevard off-ramp.
- Continue southbound on Alemany Blvd to Congdon St.
- Go south on Congdon St to northbound Alemany Blvd.
- Continue northbound on Alemany Blvd to the NB I-280 on-ramp.
- Take NB I-280 to the SB 101 connector, then continue onto SB 101.
Drivers should expect delays, allow extra travel time, and consider public transit or alternate routes.
For real-time traffic, use Caltrans QuickMap: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
More Info: Southbound I-280 Connector to Southbound U.S. 101 ...
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