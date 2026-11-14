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San Francisco
📣 San Francisco Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple $150K+ Roles
13 days ago
San Francisco is buzzing with sales and marketing roles, especially in AI, fintech, and SaaS. If you’re good with customers and numbers, there’s a lot here—from SDR to VP and Director.
Sr. Enterprise Account Executive (Enterprise Software)
- Employer: Neo4j
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: $270,000–$320,000 OTE (salary + variable)
Work on big, complex data and AI deals with Fortune 100–level clients. Ideal if you have 7+ years in enterprise software sales and love running full, strategic sales cycles.
Sales Director (AI Security & Governance)
- Employer: Runlayer
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Competitive salary + equity (no exact range listed)
Player‑coach role leading AEs while carrying your own quota, selling a new AI platform into security, IT, and AI leaders. Great fit if you’ve led startup sales teams and like building process from scratch.
Director, Account Sales (Cloud Contact Center)
- Employer: Five9
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Base Salary: $120,000–$140,000 + bonus, stock, benefits
Lead a team of commercial Account Directors focused on renewals and expansion with existing customers. Good for leaders with SaaS/Cloud sales management experience and strong C‑level selling skills.
Senior CSM, Financial Services (Principal IC)
- Employer: Braze
- Location: San Francisco, CA (West Coast preferred)
- Type: Temporary
- Comp: $88,000–$124,800 base, $110,000–$156,000 OTE
Own some of Braze’s largest financial services accounts and step in on at‑risk or high‑opportunity customers. Great if you’ve managed complex enterprise SaaS accounts (ACV $500K+) and like being a strategic advisor.
Senior CSM, Media and Entertainment (Principal IC)
- Employer: Braze
- Location: San Francisco, CA (West Coast preferred)
- Type: Temporary
- Comp: $88,000–$124,800 base, $110,000–$156,000 OTE
Similar senior CSM role but focused on media and entertainment brands. Ideal if you know SaaS, marketing tech, and enjoy working with global, consumer‑facing companies.
Business Development Manager, Monetization
- Employer: Meta
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Base Salary: $162,000–$227,000 + bonus + equity + benefits
High‑impact BD role structuring complex, multi‑year partnerships that drive revenue across Meta products. Best for seasoned deal‑makers with experience leading cross‑functional teams and closing big strategic agreements.
Sales Development Representative (Founding SDR Team)
- Employer: LangChain
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Competitive base + variable + equity (no exact range listed)
Join the founding SDR team at a leading AI agents company. You’ll work heavy inbound + targeted outbound and use LangChain’s own AI tools to automate prospecting.
Sales Executive, Vice President – Tax
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Base Salary: $144,300–$296,100
Senior sales role selling Deloitte’s full tax services into C‑suite and tax leaders. Great if you have 10+ years of business development in professional services and strong executive relationships.
Relationship Banker – Geary & 21st (Cantonese Preferred)
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Branch-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Salary not listed
Front‑of‑house banking role focused on client relationships, sales, and financial guidance. Cantonese bilingual is preferred; licenses (SIE, Series 6, etc.) can be earned after hire with company support.
Head of Partnerships (AI & Biotech)
- Employer: Adaptyv
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Not listed
Lead the biggest strategic deals with pharma, biotech, and frontier AI labs for an automated wet lab platform. Ideal for a high‑agency deal‑maker with life sciences or deep‑tech partnerships experience.
Senior Partner Marketing Manager, AMER GSI
- Employer: Atlassian
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Remote-friendly within pay zones)
- Type: Full-time
- Base Salary (US): $115,785–$182,125 (zone-based)
Own partner marketing strategy with global system integrators across the Americas, managing multi‑million‑dollar budgets and co‑marketing plans. Great for channel/GSI marketers with 10+ years’ experience.
Manager, Field Marketing & Events
- Employer: Meter
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Base Salary: $150,000–$200,000 + equity
Lead Meter’s events and field marketing program, from a flagship conference to multi‑city roadshows. Perfect if you’ve run events at a high‑growth B2B company and love tying events directly to pipeline.
Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Lending
- Employer: Chime
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Base Salary: $150,000–$208,000
Own go‑to‑market and positioning for Chime’s personal loan products. Strong fit if you have 6–10+ years in product marketing and hands‑on experience in consumer lending or regulated financial services.
Senior Campaign Executive, PR
- Employer: TEAM LEWIS
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Base Salary: $65,000–$85,000
Media‑heavy PR role pitching stories, managing campaigns, and mentoring junior staff at a global agency. Good for strong writers who love media relations and B2B/consumer comms.
Sales Development Representative (AI CX)
- Employer: Decagon
- Location: San Francisco, CA (In-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: $88,000–$110,000 OTE + equity
SDR role driving pipeline for an AI conversational platform used by major brands. Great entry or early‑career sales role if you like fast‑paced, in‑office startup environments.
Founding Business Development Representative
- Employer: Workhelix
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: $105,000–$140,000 base + commission + equity + benefits
First BDR hire supporting four AEs at an AI ROI analytics startup. Ideal if you have 2–4 years outbound BDR/SDR experience and want to help build the playbook from the ground up.
Senior Associate Publisher Growth Manager
- Employer: Integral Ad Science
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Base Salary (SF): $69,300–$118,800
Own relationships with key publisher clients, focusing on yield, optimization, and programmatic video growth. Great for ad‑tech folks with 2–5 years in SSP/DSP/publisher roles.
Spirits Field Activation Specialist – Northern California
- Employer: Proof Media Mix (for Diageo portfolio)
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Field-based, NorCal travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$80,000 + 401(k) match + health, dental, vision
Plan and run trade and consumer events, trainings, and activations for spirits brands across Northern California. Great if you know the local bar/restaurant scene and enjoy on‑premise brand work.
Sr. Manager of Commercial Strategy & Operations
- Employer: Ceribell, Inc.
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Comp Range: Noted as competitive; example range $144,300–$296,100 (per posting)
Senior individual‑contributor role partnering with commercial leadership on forecasting, territory design, pipeline analytics, and exec reporting in a med‑tech company. Best for someone with 5+ years in sales ops/commercial strategy and strong Excel/SQL/BI skills.
If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full description, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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