San Francisco is buzzing with sales and marketing roles, especially in AI, fintech, and SaaS. If you’re good with customers and numbers, there’s a lot here—from SDR to VP and Director.

Employer: Neo4j

Neo4j Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Comp: $270,000–$320,000 OTE (salary + variable)

Work on big, complex data and AI deals with Fortune 100–level clients. Ideal if you have 7+ years in enterprise software sales and love running full, strategic sales cycles.

Employer: Runlayer

Runlayer Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Comp: Competitive salary + equity (no exact range listed)

Player‑coach role leading AEs while carrying your own quota, selling a new AI platform into security, IT, and AI leaders. Great fit if you’ve led startup sales teams and like building process from scratch.

Employer: Five9

Five9 Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $120,000–$140,000 + bonus, stock, benefits

Lead a team of commercial Account Directors focused on renewals and expansion with existing customers. Good for leaders with SaaS/Cloud sales management experience and strong C‑level selling skills.

Employer: Braze

Braze Location: San Francisco, CA (West Coast preferred)

Type: Temporary

Comp: $88,000–$124,800 base, $110,000–$156,000 OTE

Own some of Braze’s largest financial services accounts and step in on at‑risk or high‑opportunity customers. Great if you’ve managed complex enterprise SaaS accounts (ACV $500K+) and like being a strategic advisor.

Employer: Braze

Braze Location: San Francisco, CA (West Coast preferred)

Type: Temporary

Comp: $88,000–$124,800 base, $110,000–$156,000 OTE

Similar senior CSM role but focused on media and entertainment brands. Ideal if you know SaaS, marketing tech, and enjoy working with global, consumer‑facing companies.

Employer: Meta

Meta Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $162,000–$227,000 + bonus + equity + benefits

High‑impact BD role structuring complex, multi‑year partnerships that drive revenue across Meta products. Best for seasoned deal‑makers with experience leading cross‑functional teams and closing big strategic agreements.

Employer: LangChain

LangChain Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Comp: Competitive base + variable + equity (no exact range listed)

Join the founding SDR team at a leading AI agents company. You’ll work heavy inbound + targeted outbound and use LangChain’s own AI tools to automate prospecting.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $144,300–$296,100

Senior sales role selling Deloitte’s full tax services into C‑suite and tax leaders. Great if you have 10+ years of business development in professional services and strong executive relationships.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: San Francisco, CA (Branch-based)

Type: Full-time

Comp: Salary not listed

Front‑of‑house banking role focused on client relationships, sales, and financial guidance. Cantonese bilingual is preferred; licenses (SIE, Series 6, etc.) can be earned after hire with company support.

Employer: Adaptyv

Adaptyv Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Comp: Not listed

Lead the biggest strategic deals with pharma, biotech, and frontier AI labs for an automated wet lab platform. Ideal for a high‑agency deal‑maker with life sciences or deep‑tech partnerships experience.

Employer: Atlassian

Atlassian Location: San Francisco, CA (Remote-friendly within pay zones)

Type: Full-time

Base Salary (US): $115,785–$182,125 (zone-based)

Own partner marketing strategy with global system integrators across the Americas, managing multi‑million‑dollar budgets and co‑marketing plans. Great for channel/GSI marketers with 10+ years’ experience.

Employer: Meter

Meter Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $150,000–$200,000 + equity

Lead Meter’s events and field marketing program, from a flagship conference to multi‑city roadshows. Perfect if you’ve run events at a high‑growth B2B company and love tying events directly to pipeline.

Employer: Chime

Chime Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $150,000–$208,000

Own go‑to‑market and positioning for Chime’s personal loan products. Strong fit if you have 6–10+ years in product marketing and hands‑on experience in consumer lending or regulated financial services.

Employer: TEAM LEWIS

TEAM LEWIS Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $65,000–$85,000

Media‑heavy PR role pitching stories, managing campaigns, and mentoring junior staff at a global agency. Good for strong writers who love media relations and B2B/consumer comms.

Employer: Decagon

Decagon Location: San Francisco, CA (In-office)

Type: Full-time

Comp: $88,000–$110,000 OTE + equity

SDR role driving pipeline for an AI conversational platform used by major brands. Great entry or early‑career sales role if you like fast‑paced, in‑office startup environments.

Employer: Workhelix

Workhelix Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Comp: $105,000–$140,000 base + commission + equity + benefits

First BDR hire supporting four AEs at an AI ROI analytics startup. Ideal if you have 2–4 years outbound BDR/SDR experience and want to help build the playbook from the ground up.

Employer: Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Base Salary (SF): $69,300–$118,800

Own relationships with key publisher clients, focusing on yield, optimization, and programmatic video growth. Great for ad‑tech folks with 2–5 years in SSP/DSP/publisher roles.

Employer: Proof Media Mix (for Diageo portfolio)

Proof Media Mix (for Diageo portfolio) Location: San Francisco, CA (Field-based, NorCal travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 + 401(k) match + health, dental, vision

Plan and run trade and consumer events, trainings, and activations for spirits brands across Northern California. Great if you know the local bar/restaurant scene and enjoy on‑premise brand work.

Employer: Ceribell, Inc.

Ceribell, Inc. Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Comp Range: Noted as competitive; example range $144,300–$296,100 (per posting)

Senior individual‑contributor role partnering with commercial leadership on forecasting, territory design, pipeline analytics, and exec reporting in a med‑tech company. Best for someone with 5+ years in sales ops/commercial strategy and strong Excel/SQL/BI skills.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full description, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.