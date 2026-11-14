San Francisco has a nice mix of hands-on maker jobs right now, from classic warehouse work to cutting-edge robotics. If you like building, fixing, or running equipment, these are worth a look.

Employer: Siddhi InfoSoft

Siddhi InfoSoft Location: San Francisco, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.20 – $20.50 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid time off

You’ll load and unload shipments, move materials with pallet jacks or forklifts, and help with shipping, receiving, and inventory. Good fit if you like physical work, staying organized, and following clear safety rules.

Employer: Aleph

Location: San Francisco, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Other/onsite role

Other/onsite role Pay: $28.00 – $35.00 per hour

You’ll assemble and repair headsets, help with research experiments, and support prototype builds with the engineering team. Great for tinkerers who enjoy small parts, tools, and keeping a clean, organized workspace.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: San Francisco, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $25.00 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule

Hands-on role running robotic workstations, guiding robots through tasks, and collecting data for AI training. Ideal if you like building things, have good hand–eye coordination (video game fans, this is you), and don’t mind repeat tasks.

Employer: ALANS Group

Location: San Francisco, CA (onsite, 5 days/week)

(onsite, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Lead day-to-day robotics operations for an AI and robotics company, including setup, calibration, troubleshooting, and maintenance of robotic systems. Best for someone with 2–8 years in robotics/mechatronics/automation who wants ownership and to help build a growing ops team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.