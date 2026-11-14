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⚖️ San Francisco Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple $200K+ Openings
San Francisco’s legal market is hot right now, especially if you’ve got fintech, employment, or complex litigation experience. Here are several standout roles with strong pay, many offering hybrid or fully remote setups.
Family Law Attorney
- Employer: Jobot (for a premier boutique family law firm)
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $275,000/year
High-end family law practice handling divorce, custody, and high-asset matters for sophisticated clients. Hybrid schedule, strong benefits, and a chance to grow in a boutique setting if you have 3+ years of family law and CA Bar.
Remote Labor and Employment Attorney
- Employer: Larson Maddox
- Location: Fully Remote (serving SF County, CA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Fully remote role focused on EEOC charges, agency investigations, and employer counseling. Great fit if you have 6+ years of L&E experience and want to handle compliance and risk management work from anywhere.
(Note: A second posting appears to be a duplicate of this same role.)
Regulatory Counsel, High-Risk
- Employer: Finix
- Location: San Francisco or Remote
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $220,000/year + Equity + Benefits
In-house regulatory role at a fast-growing payments/fintech company. You’ll advise on payments, gaming/gambling, and high-risk verticals across the U.S. and Canada, partnering closely with Product, Sales, and Compliance.
Business Immigration Associate Attorney
- Employer: BCG Attorney Search (for a leading immigration firm)
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid – 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $158,000 – $198,000/year
Join a top global business immigration practice handling complex corporate immigration work. Ideal for 3–5 year associates with strong immigration experience and interest in mentoring junior team members.
Lead Counsel, Payments and Regulatory
- Employer: Rippling
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid – ~3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $210,000 – $295,000/year (US Tier 1)
Senior in-house role building the legal and compliance infrastructure for global payments and fintech products. Great for lawyers with 6+ years in payments/fintech who like fast-paced product counseling and complex regulatory work.
Property Coverage Attorney – Litigation Associate/Junior Partner
- Employer: Clausen Miller P.C.
- Location: California (Hybrid or Fully Remote; CA-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $200,000/year DOE
First-party property coverage and defense role for attorneys with 3–12 years’ experience. Mix of coverage opinions and litigation, with flexible hybrid or fully remote options and a robust benefits package.
Attorney – Personal Injury – San Francisco – $250k
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential plaintiff firm)
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Fully Remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $250,000 base + commissions (potential $400K+ total)
Plaintiff-side personal injury role handling serious injury and wrongful death cases. You’ll own files from intake through resolution, with strong trial/depo exposure and clear upside via commissions.
ClientTeam Counsel
- Employer: Ogletree Deakins
- Location: Remote (must live in a state with an Ogletree office; CA license required)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CA): $200,000 – $230,000/year
Remote employment litigation role supporting one major client, with lower billable hours than partner-track positions. Ideal for attorneys with 5+ years of employment litigation who want meaningful work plus more flexibility.
Attorney – Litigation Associate – San Francisco – $250k
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a national full-service firm)
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $230,000 – $250,000/year + bonus
Mid-level commercial litigation associate role at a Chambers-ranked national firm. You’ll handle complex business, real estate, governance, and bankruptcy disputes with strong training and clear advancement.
Senior Counsel, Commercial (AMER)
- Employer: ClickHouse
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Remote-friendly/global)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $182,000 – $275,000/year
Senior commercial/SaaS counsel supporting the Americas sales team at a high-growth data infrastructure company. Heavy focus on drafting and negotiating complex tech and SaaS deals and building scalable legal processes.
Employment Litigation Partner – Labor & Employment
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a national firm)
- Location: San Francisco or Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, Partner
- Salary: $200,000 – $300,000/year + bonuses
Partner-level employment defense role handling wage & hour, PAGA, class actions, and more. Best for attorneys with 10+ years’ experience and leadership chops; portable business is welcome but not required.
M&A Associate Attorney – Mid-Level (2021–2024 Class)
- Employer: CyberCoders (for an international firm)
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $260,000 – $365,000/year + bonus
Mid-level corporate/M&A associate role on a market-leading transactional team. You’ll work on headline deals for public and private companies and PE sponsors, with strong training and clear long-term growth.
Investigations & Forensics – Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year
Join PwC’s Forensic Services team working on fraud investigations, regulatory enforcement, and forensic data analysis. Good fit if you have 3+ years and like digging into financial records and digital evidence.
OGC Tech/AI Counsel (Senior Manager)
- Employer: PwC
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,000 – $321,500/year
Internal tech and AI counsel role advising PwC on IP, data, and AI-related legal issues. Great for lawyers with 6+ years’ experience who enjoy IP, contracts, and shaping policy around emerging tech.
Energy & Utilities – Compliance Transformation Consultant (Senior Associate)
- Employer: PwC
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year
Consulting-focused legal compliance role in the Energy & Utilities space. You’ll help clients modernize OGC functions using tech, process improvement, and data, with exposure to FERC, NERC, OSHA, EPA and more.
Legal Operations Specialist – Employment (Contract)
- Employer: Rippling
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid – ~3 days in office)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: $78,900 – $131,500/year (US Tier 1)
Contract legal ops role supporting Rippling’s employment legal team. You’ll own litigation workflows, legal holds, e-discovery, and data tracking—perfect for someone with 3–5+ years in legal ops or litigation support.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume while it’s still live. The SF legal market moves fast—if it feels like a fit, don’t overthink it.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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