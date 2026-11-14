San Francisco’s legal market is hot right now, especially if you’ve got fintech, employment, or complex litigation experience. Here are several standout roles with strong pay, many offering hybrid or fully remote setups.

Employer: Jobot (for a premier boutique family law firm)

Jobot (for a premier boutique family law firm) Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 – $275,000/year

High-end family law practice handling divorce, custody, and high-asset matters for sophisticated clients. Hybrid schedule, strong benefits, and a chance to grow in a boutique setting if you have 3+ years of family law and CA Bar.

Employer: Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox Location: Fully Remote (serving SF County, CA)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Fully remote role focused on EEOC charges, agency investigations, and employer counseling. Great fit if you have 6+ years of L&E experience and want to handle compliance and risk management work from anywhere.

(Note: A second posting appears to be a duplicate of this same role.)

Employer: Finix

Location: San Francisco or Remote

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $220,000/year + Equity + Benefits

In-house regulatory role at a fast-growing payments/fintech company. You’ll advise on payments, gaming/gambling, and high-risk verticals across the U.S. and Canada, partnering closely with Product, Sales, and Compliance.

Employer: BCG Attorney Search (for a leading immigration firm)

(for a leading immigration firm) Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $158,000 – $198,000/year

Join a top global business immigration practice handling complex corporate immigration work. Ideal for 3–5 year associates with strong immigration experience and interest in mentoring junior team members.

Employer: Rippling

Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid – ~3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $210,000 – $295,000/year (US Tier 1)

Senior in-house role building the legal and compliance infrastructure for global payments and fintech products. Great for lawyers with 6+ years in payments/fintech who like fast-paced product counseling and complex regulatory work.

Employer: Clausen Miller P.C.

Location: California (Hybrid or Fully Remote; CA-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $200,000/year DOE

First-party property coverage and defense role for attorneys with 3–12 years’ experience. Mix of coverage opinions and litigation, with flexible hybrid or fully remote options and a robust benefits package.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential plaintiff firm)

(confidential plaintiff firm) Location: San Francisco, CA (Fully Remote)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $250,000 base + commissions (potential $400K+ total)

Plaintiff-side personal injury role handling serious injury and wrongful death cases. You’ll own files from intake through resolution, with strong trial/depo exposure and clear upside via commissions.

Employer: Ogletree Deakins

Location: Remote (must live in a state with an Ogletree office; CA license required)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (CA): $200,000 – $230,000/year

Remote employment litigation role supporting one major client, with lower billable hours than partner-track positions. Ideal for attorneys with 5+ years of employment litigation who want meaningful work plus more flexibility.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a national full-service firm)

(for a national full-service firm) Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $230,000 – $250,000/year + bonus

Mid-level commercial litigation associate role at a Chambers-ranked national firm. You’ll handle complex business, real estate, governance, and bankruptcy disputes with strong training and clear advancement.

Employer: ClickHouse

Location: San Francisco, CA (Remote-friendly/global)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $182,000 – $275,000/year

Senior commercial/SaaS counsel supporting the Americas sales team at a high-growth data infrastructure company. Heavy focus on drafting and negotiating complex tech and SaaS deals and building scalable legal processes.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a national firm)

(for a national firm) Location: San Francisco or Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Partner

Full-time, Partner Salary: $200,000 – $300,000/year + bonuses

Partner-level employment defense role handling wage & hour, PAGA, class actions, and more. Best for attorneys with 10+ years’ experience and leadership chops; portable business is welcome but not required.

Employer: CyberCoders (for an international firm)

(for an international firm) Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $260,000 – $365,000/year + bonus

Mid-level corporate/M&A associate role on a market-leading transactional team. You’ll work on headline deals for public and private companies and PE sponsors, with strong training and clear long-term growth.

Employer: PwC

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year

Join PwC’s Forensic Services team working on fraud investigations, regulatory enforcement, and forensic data analysis. Good fit if you have 3+ years and like digging into financial records and digital evidence.

Employer: PwC

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,000 – $321,500/year

Internal tech and AI counsel role advising PwC on IP, data, and AI-related legal issues. Great for lawyers with 6+ years’ experience who enjoy IP, contracts, and shaping policy around emerging tech.

Employer: PwC

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year

Consulting-focused legal compliance role in the Energy & Utilities space. You’ll help clients modernize OGC functions using tech, process improvement, and data, with exposure to FERC, NERC, OSHA, EPA and more.

Employer: Rippling

Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid – ~3 days in office)

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: $78,900 – $131,500/year (US Tier 1)

Contract legal ops role supporting Rippling’s employment legal team. You’ll own litigation workflows, legal holds, e-discovery, and data tracking—perfect for someone with 3–5+ years in legal ops or litigation support.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume while it’s still live. The SF legal market moves fast—if it feels like a fit, don’t overthink it.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.