San Francisco’s tech scene is still buzzing, especially around AI, fintech, and infrastructure. If you’re an engineer, data scientist, or product leader, there are some strong roles open right now.

Employer: Patreon

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range shared, varies by location and level (CA/NY transparency)

Help a major creator platform redesign how every team works with AI. You’ll own Patreon's internal AI stack (Claude, Zapier, Replit, Databricks, etc.), build and govern AI-powered workflows, and coach the whole company toward higher AI literacy.

Employer: Salesforce

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $197,300 – $313,700, up to $344,700 in select SF/NY metros

Lead critical reliability and change-safety platforms used across thousands of services. This is a senior leadership role owning architecture, SRE practices, and cross-org programs that move Salesforce from “incident handled” to “incident prevented.”

Employer: Abridge

Location: San Francisco, CA (offices also in NY & Pittsburgh)

Type: Full-time

Design and run Kubernetes-based ML inference infrastructure for a fast-growing healthcare AI platform. You’ll focus on GPU utilization, model serving, and orchestration for large-scale clinical AI workloads.

Employer: Ryan

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (CA ranges): $114,000 – $163,900 depending on role band

Own CI/CD, Internal Developer Portal, and multi-cloud (AWS/Azure/on-prem) automation. Strong Terraform, Java/Node, and platform engineering experience are key, with day-one benefits and generous PTO/parental leave.

Employer: Scribe

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $230,000 – $350,000

Shape backend systems for a unicorn used by millions. You’ll lead work on Scribe’s Django/Python core, scaling document creation and viewing, and mentoring engineers while working closely with product and design.

Employer: Affirm

Location: San Francisco, CA (remote-first, SF/LA roles follow local laws)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Pacific states incl. CA): $230,000 – $290,000

Own technical strategy for key authentication and checkout flows across web and mobile. Heavy React/TypeScript work plus backend orchestration, with a focus on conversion, security, and reliability.

Employer: Rippling

Location: San Francisco, CA (in-office ~3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary (SF Bay Area): $135,000 – $225,000

Backend role on Rippling’s Fintech Platform, building payroll and payments infrastructure. You’ll work on ledgers, reconciliation, treasury, and global compliance in a high-scale, distributed systems environment.

Employer: AssemblyAI

Location: San Francisco, CA (SF/NY hubs; remote options noted)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US): $160,000 – $210,000

Own how coding agents (Claude Code, Cursor, etc.) integrate AssemblyAI. You’ll build MCP skills, agent-ready docs, prompts, and evals so agents can ship working voice-AI integrations on the first try.

Employer: EY-Parthenon (EY Growth Platform)

Location: San Francisco, CA (plus other major US cities)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US): $205,000 – $235,000

Lead neuro-symbolic AI products that blend knowledge graphs, rules engines, and ML for large enterprises. You’ll own product strategy, architecture, and cross-functional teams delivering explainable, auditable AI platforms.

Employer: Cisco

Location: San Francisco, CA or San Jose, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US starting range): $186,900 – $267,700, higher in some metros

Set technical direction for identity, access, and entitlements at ThousandEyes. You’ll design secure microservices and APIs, lead migrations and modernization, and mentor engineers on an IAM-heavy platform.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon Music)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (SF): $228,700 – $309,400

Principal-level role defining the applied science roadmap for Amazon Music’s catalog and search. You’ll apply foundation models to music content understanding, search, and personalization at massive scale.

Employer: OpenAI

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $293,000 – $515,000

Lead growth analytics for OpenAI’s SMB ads platform. You’ll own full-funnel metrics, propensity and LTV models, attribution, experimentation, and forecasting that guide high-stakes product and marketing bets.

Employer: Oakmont Consulting (recruiting for a Series C enterprise AI platform)

Location: San Francisco, CA / New York, or remote

Type: Full-time

Salary: $240,000 – $320,000 + equity

Founding PM role owning a new agentic AI product line that personalizes web/app experiences in real time. You’ll go true 0→1 with strong founder backing, from customer discovery to roadmap and GTM.

Employer: Happen Bank (formerly LendingClub)

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, Tue–Thu in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $210,000 – $245,000

Lead credit, fraud, pricing, and marketing models for a digital bank. You’ll manage a data science team, own the modeling roadmap, and ensure models are high-performing, interpretable, and compliant.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Francisco, CA (travel up to ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Manage NetSuite implementations for finance teams, from requirements through deployment and support. Great fit if you blend ERP/NetSuite depth with consulting experience and want to lead multi-location teams.

Employer: Rippling

Location: San Francisco, CA (in-office ~3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Tier 1): $168,000 – $280,000

Senior backend role on the same Fintech Platform, with more emphasis on leading complex projects and mentoring. You’ll design high-integrity systems for payroll, payments, and financial data workflows.

Employer: Jack

Location: San Francisco, CA (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $300,000 + equity

Join a $28M seed-stage world-models and embodied AI startup. You’ll build Blender/Python-based robotics simulations and synthetic data pipelines for top robotics labs, working closely with a small PhD-heavy team.

Employer: Vercel

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid if near SF; remote otherwise)

Type: Full-time

Salary (SF): $172,000 – $258,000

Backend role on Vercel’s global CDN, serving billions of requests. You’ll work in Go/Lua/TypeScript on caching, ISR/PPR, and image optimization, with strong focus on observability and safe rollouts.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence (X Search team)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $330,000

Build and train large-scale search and ranking systems for X, integrating Grok models. You’ll own algorithms, infra, and production ML for a high-traffic search experience.

Employer: Develop Health

Location: San Francisco, CA or Menlo Park, CA (hybrid, 3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $220,000 + equity

Full-stack role at a fast-growing healthtech startup using AI to speed access to medications. You’ll own end-to-end features, from UX to AI-powered workflows that move prior auth and benefits checks forward.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full description, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.