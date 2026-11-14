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💻 Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Now Hiring in San Francisco
San Francisco’s tech scene is still buzzing, especially around AI, fintech, and infrastructure. If you’re an engineer, data scientist, or product leader, there are some strong roles open right now.
AI Enablement Manager
Employer: Patreon
Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range shared, varies by location and level (CA/NY transparency)
Help a major creator platform redesign how every team works with AI. You’ll own Patreon's internal AI stack (Claude, Zapier, Replit, Databricks, etc.), build and govern AI-powered workflows, and coach the whole company toward higher AI literacy.
Director, Software Engineering – Availability Engineering
Employer: Salesforce
Location: San Francisco, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $197,300 – $313,700, up to $344,700 in select SF/NY metros
Lead critical reliability and change-safety platforms used across thousands of services. This is a senior leadership role owning architecture, SRE practices, and cross-org programs that move Salesforce from “incident handled” to “incident prevented.”
Member of Technical Staff, Machine Learning (ML Infrastructure Engineer)
Employer: Abridge
Location: San Francisco, CA (offices also in NY & Pittsburgh)
Type: Full-time
Design and run Kubernetes-based ML inference infrastructure for a fast-growing healthcare AI platform. You’ll focus on GPU utilization, model serving, and orchestration for large-scale clinical AI workloads.
Senior DevOps Engineer
Employer: Ryan
Location: San Francisco, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary (CA ranges): $114,000 – $163,900 depending on role band
Own CI/CD, Internal Developer Portal, and multi-cloud (AWS/Azure/on-prem) automation. Strong Terraform, Java/Node, and platform engineering experience are key, with day-one benefits and generous PTO/parental leave.
Staff Backend Engineer
Employer: Scribe
Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $230,000 – $350,000
Shape backend systems for a unicorn used by millions. You’ll lead work on Scribe’s Django/Python core, scaling document creation and viewing, and mentoring engineers while working closely with product and design.
Staff Software Engineer, Fullstack (Auth Experiences)
Employer: Affirm
Location: San Francisco, CA (remote-first, SF/LA roles follow local laws)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Pacific states incl. CA): $230,000 – $290,000
Own technical strategy for key authentication and checkout flows across web and mobile. Heavy React/TypeScript work plus backend orchestration, with a focus on conversion, security, and reliability.
Software Engineer II, Fintech Platform
Employer: Rippling
Location: San Francisco, CA (in-office ~3 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary (SF Bay Area): $135,000 – $225,000
Backend role on Rippling’s Fintech Platform, building payroll and payments infrastructure. You’ll work on ledgers, reconciliation, treasury, and global compliance in a high-scale, distributed systems environment.
Software Engineer, Agent Experience
Employer: AssemblyAI
Location: San Francisco, CA (SF/NY hubs; remote options noted)
Type: Full-time
Salary (US): $160,000 – $210,000
Own how coding agents (Claude Code, Cursor, etc.) integrate AssemblyAI. You’ll build MCP skills, agent-ready docs, prompts, and evals so agents can ship working voice-AI integrations on the first try.
Director – Neuro-symbolic AI, Growth Platforms
Employer: EY-Parthenon (EY Growth Platform)
Location: San Francisco, CA (plus other major US cities)
Type: Full-time
Salary (US): $205,000 – $235,000
Lead neuro-symbolic AI products that blend knowledge graphs, rules engines, and ML for large enterprises. You’ll own product strategy, architecture, and cross-functional teams delivering explainable, auditable AI platforms.
Lead Software Engineer, Account Management – ThousandEyes
Employer: Cisco
Location: San Francisco, CA or San Jose, CA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (US starting range): $186,900 – $267,700, higher in some metros
Set technical direction for identity, access, and entitlements at ThousandEyes. You’ll design secure microservices and APIs, lead migrations and modernization, and mentor engineers on an IAM-heavy platform.
Principal Applied Scientist, Music Catalog and Search
Employer: Amazon (Amazon Music)
Location: San Francisco, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary (SF): $228,700 – $309,400
Principal-level role defining the applied science roadmap for Amazon Music’s catalog and search. You’ll apply foundation models to music content understanding, search, and personalization at massive scale.
Data Scientist, SMB Ads Growth
Employer: OpenAI
Location: San Francisco, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $293,000 – $515,000
Lead growth analytics for OpenAI’s SMB ads platform. You’ll own full-funnel metrics, propensity and LTV models, attribution, experimentation, and forecasting that guide high-stakes product and marketing bets.
Founding Product Lead – AI Products
Employer: Oakmont Consulting (recruiting for a Series C enterprise AI platform)
Location: San Francisco, CA / New York, or remote
Type: Full-time
Salary: $240,000 – $320,000 + equity
Founding PM role owning a new agentic AI product line that personalizes web/app experiences in real time. You’ll go true 0→1 with strong founder backing, from customer discovery to roadmap and GTM.
Director, Modeling and Data Science
Employer: Happen Bank (formerly LendingClub)
Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, Tue–Thu in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $210,000 – $245,000
Lead credit, fraud, pricing, and marketing models for a digital bank. You’ll manage a data science team, own the modeling roadmap, and ensure models are high-performing, interpretable, and compliant.
NetSuite Financials Manager
Employer: Deloitte
Location: San Francisco, CA (travel up to ~50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $134,500 – $265,100
Manage NetSuite implementations for finance teams, from requirements through deployment and support. Great fit if you blend ERP/NetSuite depth with consulting experience and want to lead multi-location teams.
Senior Software Engineer, Backend – Fintech Platform
Employer: Rippling
Location: San Francisco, CA (in-office ~3 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Tier 1): $168,000 – $280,000
Senior backend role on the same Fintech Platform, with more emphasis on leading complex projects and mentoring. You’ll design high-integrity systems for payroll, payments, and financial data workflows.
Simulation Engineer
Employer: Jack
Location: San Francisco, CA (on-site, 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000 – $300,000 + equity
Join a $28M seed-stage world-models and embodied AI startup. You’ll build Blender/Python-based robotics simulations and synthetic data pipelines for top robotics labs, working closely with a small PhD-heavy team.
Software Engineer, CDN Content
Employer: Vercel
Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid if near SF; remote otherwise)
Type: Full-time
Salary (SF): $172,000 – $258,000
Backend role on Vercel’s global CDN, serving billions of requests. You’ll work in Go/Lua/TypeScript on caching, ISR/PPR, and image optimization, with strong focus on observability and safe rollouts.
Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Search Ranking
Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence (X Search team)
Location: San Francisco, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $180,000 – $330,000
Build and train large-scale search and ranking systems for X, integrating Grok models. You’ll own algorithms, infra, and production ML for a high-traffic search experience.
Senior Full Stack Engineer
Employer: Develop Health
Location: San Francisco, CA or Menlo Park, CA (hybrid, 3 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000 – $220,000 + equity
Full-stack role at a fast-growing healthtech startup using AI to speed access to medications. You’ll own end-to-end features, from UX to AI-powered workflows that move prior auth and benefits checks forward.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full description, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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