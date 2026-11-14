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San Francisco
🧑💼 San Francisco HR Jobs With Multiple $150K–$220K+ Openings
13 days ago
San Francisco HR is hot right now—especially if you know tech, comp, or Workday. Lots of hybrid and in‑office roles, most with strong pay and solid benefits.
Senior Technical Recruiter – Engineering, Product & Design
- Employer: Scribe
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid 3 days/week for Bay Area; remote in US otherwise)
- Salary: $125,000 – $205,000 + equity
- Type: Full-time
SaaS unicorn (7M users, $1B+ valuation) needs a senior technical recruiter to own full‑cycle hiring for Engineering, Product, and Design. Big impact, lots of ownership, and strong benefits including equity, flexible PTO, and wellness support.
Workday Configuration Manager (Payroll/HCM)
- Employer: Carta
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Salary: $160,000 – $190,000 + equity (SF range)
- Type: Full-time
Lead Workday Payroll configuration for ~2,000 employees and act as the main bridge between Payroll and People teams. Great fit if you have 6–8+ years of Workday Payroll config and want to own global scaling and compliance.
Senior HR Business Partner, G&A
- Employer: Vercel
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid: Mon, Tue, Fri in office)
- Salary: $180,000 – $220,000 + equity
- Type: Full-time
Senior HRBP role supporting Finance, Legal, People, and Security & IT, partnering directly with the C‑suite. Ideal if you have 10+ years in HR, deep org design and performance experience, and want a strategic seat at the table.
Senior Technical Recruiter
- Employer: Nooks
- Location: San Francisco, CA (in office 3 days/week)
- Salary: $120,000 – $180,000 + equity
- Type: Full-time
AI startup building revenue agents is hiring a senior technical recruiter to scale engineering, ML, and product teams. Full‑cycle recruiting, university programs, and a chance to grow with a fast‑ramping company.
Technical Recruiter
- Employer: Hridayananda Advisory
- Location: San Francisco, CA (on‑site, 5 days/week)
- Salary: $125,000 – $150,000
- Type: Full-time
On‑site technical recruiter role focused on SaaS and ML/AI talent. Good match if you have 2–6 years of full‑cycle tech recruiting and want to work fully in person in downtown SF.
Assistant Human Resources Manager
- Employer: Taj Campton Place Hotel's Bombay Brasserie
- Location: San Francisco, CA (on‑site)
- Salary: $75,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Hotel‑based assistant HR manager role covering recruiting, employee relations, benefits, payroll coordination, and HRIS. Great if you have 3+ years of HR and want to be the primary HR partner for a single property.
Senior Manager, Compensation – M&A
- Employer: Uber
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid; at least 50% in office unless approved remote)
- Salary: $195,000 – $217,000 + bonus & equity
- Type: Full-time
Lead compensation for M&A deals, from due diligence through post‑merger integration, and manage a team of analysts. Best for someone with 8+ years of global comp, strong modeling skills, and prior M&A exposure.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may open related roles soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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