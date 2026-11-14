San Francisco HR is hot right now—especially if you know tech, comp, or Workday. Lots of hybrid and in‑office roles, most with strong pay and solid benefits.

Employer: Scribe

Scribe Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid 3 days/week for Bay Area; remote in US otherwise)

(hybrid 3 days/week for Bay Area; remote in US otherwise) Salary: $125,000 – $205,000 + equity

Type: Full-time

SaaS unicorn (7M users, $1B+ valuation) needs a senior technical recruiter to own full‑cycle hiring for Engineering, Product, and Design. Big impact, lots of ownership, and strong benefits including equity, flexible PTO, and wellness support.

Employer: Carta

Location: San Francisco, CA

Salary: $160,000 – $190,000 + equity (SF range)

(SF range) Type: Full-time

Lead Workday Payroll configuration for ~2,000 employees and act as the main bridge between Payroll and People teams. Great fit if you have 6–8+ years of Workday Payroll config and want to own global scaling and compliance.

Employer: Vercel

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid: Mon, Tue, Fri in office)

(hybrid: Mon, Tue, Fri in office) Salary: $180,000 – $220,000 + equity

Type: Full-time

Senior HRBP role supporting Finance, Legal, People, and Security & IT, partnering directly with the C‑suite. Ideal if you have 10+ years in HR, deep org design and performance experience, and want a strategic seat at the table.

Employer: Nooks

Location: San Francisco, CA (in office 3 days/week)

(in office 3 days/week) Salary: $120,000 – $180,000 + equity

Type: Full-time

AI startup building revenue agents is hiring a senior technical recruiter to scale engineering, ML, and product teams. Full‑cycle recruiting, university programs, and a chance to grow with a fast‑ramping company.

Employer: Hridayananda Advisory

Location: San Francisco, CA (on‑site, 5 days/week)

(on‑site, 5 days/week) Salary: $125,000 – $150,000

Type: Full-time

On‑site technical recruiter role focused on SaaS and ML/AI talent. Good match if you have 2–6 years of full‑cycle tech recruiting and want to work fully in person in downtown SF.

Employer: Taj Campton Place Hotel's Bombay Brasserie

Location: San Francisco, CA (on‑site)

(on‑site) Salary: $75,000/year

Type: Full-time

Hotel‑based assistant HR manager role covering recruiting, employee relations, benefits, payroll coordination, and HRIS. Great if you have 3+ years of HR and want to be the primary HR partner for a single property.

Employer: Uber

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid; at least 50% in office unless approved remote)

(hybrid; at least 50% in office unless approved remote) Salary: $195,000 – $217,000 + bonus & equity

Type: Full-time

Lead compensation for M&A deals, from due diligence through post‑merger integration, and manage a team of analysts. Best for someone with 8+ years of global comp, strong modeling skills, and prior M&A exposure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may open related roles soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.