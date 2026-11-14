San Francisco’s healthcare scene is buzzing — from big systems like UCSF and Kaiser to niche clinics and wellness programs. Here are several strong openings if you’re ready for your next move in patient care.

Employer: Sutter West Bay Medical Group

Sutter West Bay Medical Group Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time, BC/BE Neurosurgeon

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Build a subspecialty cerebrovascular/endovascular practice within a well-established neurosurgery division at Mission Bernal Neuroscience Institute/CPMC. Strong referral base, EPIC EMR, relocation allowance, robust retirement, and room for teaching, research, and leadership.

Employer: Veritas Veterinary Partners (Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin)

(Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin) Location: San Rafael, CA (north of San Francisco)

(north of San Francisco) Type: Full-time, Veterinary Dental Specialist

Salary: Base $275,000–$300,000 + production, sign-on & relocation bonus

Lead and grow a dental service in a large 24/7 specialty and emergency hospital with MRI, CT, fluoroscopy, and a deep bench of specialists. High salary, strong benefits (medical, 401k match, CE, paid parental leave), and a modern, custom-built facility.

Employer: Select Physical Therapy

Location: San Francisco, CA (402 Dewey Blvd)

Type: Full-time, Outpatient Ortho PT

Salary: Approx. $100,000–$120,000 + up to $20,000 sign-on

Join a busy outpatient clinic seeing a wide mix of ortho, neuro, vestibular, and sports patients. New-grad mentorship, student loan help, relocation assistance, strong CEU support, and a clear clinical advancement path.

Employer: UCSF Health

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time, NP (Neurosurgery, ambulatory/inpatient mix)

Salary: Range set by UCSF; final offer based on experience and union rules

Work with a top-tier neurosurgery team managing chronic and acute neurosurgical patients under standardized procedures. Requires CA NP license, furnishing/DEA, BLS, and 1–2+ years NP or RN experience; offers full UC benefits and academic-medical-center experience.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: South San Francisco Hospital

Type: Full-time, Evening shift RN (OR)

Salary: Not listed (union role)

Circulate on a variety of surgical cases in a busy main OR, Monday–Friday evenings, with 30‑minute call-back availability. Requires 1 year recent acute-care OR RN experience, CA RN license, BLS, and offers union benefits and stable schedule.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: South San Francisco Hospital

Type: Full-time, Temporary (up to ~3 months)

Salary: Not listed (union role)

Advanced Rad Tech role doing general and fluoroscopic imaging, including OR/ER/bedside work, plus mentoring and occasional fill-in for the supervisor. Requires 5+ years experience, CA CRT, fluoro, venipuncture (if needed), mammography cert where required, and BLS.

Employer: UCSF Health

Location: San Francisco, CA (multiple derm sites)

Type: Full-time, Ambulatory Dermatology RN

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based derm RN role focused on triage, patient education, wound and post-procedure care, and occasional rooming/assisting with dermatologic surgery. Requires 3+ years RN experience, including 2+ years recent ambulatory dermatology with hands-on surgery support, plus CA RN license and CPR.

Employer: UCSF Health – Mission Bay Birth Center

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Part-time, Day shift RN & Lactation Consultant

Salary: Not listed

Provide lactation support for mothers and infants across the Birth Center and children’s hospital. Requires 2+ years recent inpatient mother/baby RN experience plus IBCLC certification, CA RN license, NRP, and CPR; ideal for someone passionate about breastfeeding support.

Employer: Autism Alignment

Location: San Francisco, CA (in-person)

Type: Part-time, Afternoons & some weekends

Pay: About $33/hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism in homes, schools, and the community using ABA therapy. Must already have RBT certification, a driver’s license, and reliable transportation; offers flexible schedule, health insurance, mileage/travel reimbursement, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Body Techniques

Location: Google campuses, San Francisco, CA

Type: Employee role (listed as internship category)

Salary: Not listed

Provide on-site massage for Google employees as part of their wellness program. Requires 3+ years massage experience, CA license, independent insurance, strong communication, and comfort with basic tech tools; perks include paid sick time, 401k, and access to on-campus meals and snacks.

If one of these roles fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon — Bay Area healthcare jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.