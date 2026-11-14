San Francisco’s food scene is still buzzing, and a lot of spots are hiring steady, year‑round help right now. If you like fast‑paced work, good food, and talking to people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group (Compass Group)

Flik Hospitality Group (Compass Group) Location: American Express Centurion Lounge, SFO – San Francisco, CA

Pay: $26.05/hour

Type: Full-time

Free meals, uniforms, and lots of benefits, plus on‑the‑job training. You’ll prep and serve food, keep things clean, and help travelers have a smooth lounge experience.

Employer: JOE & THE JUICE

Location: 2213 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA

Pay: $24.50/hour + tips

Type: Full-time

Lead the vibe at a busy juice bar—support the team, keep service moving, and focus on guest experience. Comes with health insurance, employee discount, and a clear path to grow into bigger roles.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 3116 Noriega St, San Francisco, CA

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hands‑on role running a busy pizza shop: oversee orders, inventory, and team, and help with deliveries when needed. Training is provided, so it’s a solid step up if you’ve worked in food service before.

Employer: Salted

Location: 60 Morris St, San Francisco, CA 94107

Pay: $20–$23/hour

Type: Full-time/other (AM shift 8am–3pm )

Full-time/other (AM shift ) Line and prep cook role with free meals every shift, health benefits for full‑time, 401k with 4% employer match, and growth opportunities. Great if you have at least 6 months’ kitchen experience and want steady daytime hours.

Employer: Bobaville

Location: Outer Sunset, San Francisco, CA

Pay: $19.75–$22/hour

Type: Part-time

Make boba drinks from scratch, take orders, and keep the shop welcoming. Comes with an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training—nice fit if you love boba and want a neighborhood job.

Employer: Elior Group – Constellation

Location: Exploratorium, San Francisco, CA

Pay: $21–$22/hour

Type: Full-time

Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes and helping with basic prep. Full benefits package, sick time, holiday pay, and room to grow within a large hospitality group.

Employer: Elior Group – Constellation

Location: California Academy of Sciences, San Francisco, CA

Pay: $25/hour

Type: Full-time

Cook in a high‑volume, scratch kitchen with a focus on quality and presentation. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, and tuition reimbursement for full‑time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or location.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.