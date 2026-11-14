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San Francisco
🍽️ Multiple San Francisco Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying $19–$26/hr
13 days ago
San Francisco’s food scene is still buzzing, and a lot of spots are hiring steady, year‑round help right now. If you like fast‑paced work, good food, and talking to people, these are worth a look.
Food Service Worker (Full Time) – Centurion Lounge SFO
- Employer: Flik Hospitality Group (Compass Group)
- Location: American Express Centurion Lounge, SFO – San Francisco, CA
- Pay: $26.05/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Free meals, uniforms, and lots of benefits, plus on‑the‑job training. You’ll prep and serve food, keep things clean, and help travelers have a smooth lounge experience.
Shift Supervisor – 2213 Fillmore St
- Employer: JOE & THE JUICE
- Location: 2213 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
- Pay: $24.50/hour + tips
- Type: Full-time
- Lead the vibe at a busy juice bar—support the team, keep service moving, and focus on guest experience. Comes with health insurance, employee discount, and a clear path to grow into bigger roles.
Assistant Manager – 3116 Noriega Street
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 3116 Noriega St, San Francisco, CA
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Hands‑on role running a busy pizza shop: oversee orders, inventory, and team, and help with deliveries when needed. Training is provided, so it’s a solid step up if you’ve worked in food service before.
Cocinero de línea / Cocinero de preparación
- Employer: Salted
- Location: 60 Morris St, San Francisco, CA 94107
- Pay: $20–$23/hour
- Type: Full-time/other (AM shift 8am–3pm)
- Line and prep cook role with free meals every shift, health benefits for full‑time, 401k with 4% employer match, and growth opportunities. Great if you have at least 6 months’ kitchen experience and want steady daytime hours.
Boba TeaM Member – Boba Tea Barista
- Employer: Bobaville
- Location: Outer Sunset, San Francisco, CA
- Pay: $19.75–$22/hour
- Type: Part-time
- Make boba drinks from scratch, take orders, and keep the shop welcoming. Comes with an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training—nice fit if you love boba and want a neighborhood job.
Dishwasher – Exploratorium
- Employer: Elior Group – Constellation
- Location: Exploratorium, San Francisco, CA
- Pay: $21–$22/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes and helping with basic prep. Full benefits package, sick time, holiday pay, and room to grow within a large hospitality group.
Line Cook – California Academy of Sciences
- Employer: Elior Group – Constellation
- Location: California Academy of Sciences, San Francisco, CA
- Pay: $25/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Cook in a high‑volume, scratch kitchen with a focus on quality and presentation. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, and tuition reimbursement for full‑time staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or location.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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