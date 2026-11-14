San Francisco leadership roles are running hot right now, from tech and biotech to luxury retail and pro services. If you’ve got management chops, there’s a wide mix of high-impact jobs to explore.

Employer: Software Guidance & Assistance, Inc. (SGA, Inc.)

Software Guidance & Assistance, Inc. (SGA, Inc.) Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, 12‑month W2 contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead and coach Agile teams for a major financial services client, running sprint planning, removing blockers, and driving continuous improvement. Great fit if you know Jira/Confluence, have 5+ years in IT and Scrum experience, and want a long, stable contract starting January 2027.

Employer: Tiffany & Co.

Location: San Francisco, CA (heavy travel, up to 75%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,500 – $156,000 + bonus

Oversee store operations for a luxury retail icon across the North America market, driving process excellence, compliance, and training. Ideal for leaders with 6–8 years retail ops who love being in stores, standardizing processes, and keeping a premium brand running smoothly.

Employer: Copart

Location: San Francisco, CA (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $105,000 annually

Early-career product role at a global online vehicle auction leader, helping define product vision, write requirements, and partner with engineering and data teams. Great step if you have a Bachelor’s, some product/analytics/tech exposure, and want to grow into a full product manager.

Employer: Sentry

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid/in-person collaboration)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $220,000 – $400,000 + up to 15% bonus + equity & benefits

Lead the Infrastructure Engineering team that powers Sentry’s internal platforms, routing, and automation for 200K+ customer orgs. Best for leaders with 10+ years engineering, 4+ years managing teams, strong Python/Kubernetes/Terraform skills, and a passion for building tools other engineers love.

Employer: BridgeBio

Location: San Francisco / Palo Alto, CA (hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $255,000 – $285,000 + bonus + equity & rich benefits

Run the program review process for a cutting-edge rare disease biotech, owning timelines, risk tracking, and an internal portfolio portal used by executives and the Board. Great for biotech leaders with 8–12+ years in pharma/biotech, strong cross-functional drug development knowledge, and experience running executive-level governance.

Employer: North American Companies (auto dealership)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ("Top Pay" advertised)

Lead a busy dealership service department, managing techs and advisors, hitting sales and CSI goals, and keeping operations safe and compliant. Strong fit if you have dealership service management experience, know vehicle repair, and want growth, training, and benefits.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Location: San Francisco, CA (on-site, client-dependent)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $150,000 annually

Manage large-scale life sciences construction projects, coordinating architects, engineers, and contractors while tracking milestones, budgets, and risks. Ideal for PMs with a construction-related degree, strong stakeholder skills, and experience with tools like Procore and Excel.

Employer: PwC – Strategy&

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + bonus & benefits

Lead healthcare-focused private equity value creation work, from M&A and divestitures to restructuring and growth strategy. Best for seasoned leaders with 8+ years experience, strong deal and healthcare background, and a track record managing executive client relationships.

Employer: Uber

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 50%+ in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary (SF): $162,000 – $180,000 + bonus, equity & benefits

Own planning and enablement for Uber’s Global Consumer CX team, setting targets, running portfolio governance, and driving AI-first support programs. Great for operators with 5+ years in strategy/ops/program management, strong analytics (ideally SQL), and comfort working with global, cross-functional teams.

Employer: PwC – Strategy&

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus & benefits

Lead corporate strategy projects for tech clients, from market analysis to growth and operating model design, while managing teams and client relationships. A strong move if you have 5+ years strategy consulting, love tech, and want to mentor junior consultants.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—San Francisco employers move fast when they see a strong match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.