San Francisco is buzzing with education roles that blend teaching with tech, coaching, and real impact. Here are several standout openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: iCode School – Cupertino

iCode School – Cupertino Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help K–12 students learn HTML, JavaScript, Python, Alice, GameMaker, and Unity in a fun, structured setting. Great fit for college CS majors or advanced high school students who love coding and want real classroom experience on evenings and weekends.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: San Francisco, CA (campus roles also in Palo Alto & Malibu)

(campus roles also in Palo Alto & Malibu) Type: Full-time, on-site, W2

Salary: $120,000/year USD, weekly pay, benefits from day one

Lead a K–3 cohort where AI handles academics in 2 hours a day, and you focus on life skills, confidence, and coaching instead of grading and lesson planning. Ideal for educators with 3+ years working with ages 4–9 who want six-figure pay and a very different kind of classroom.

Employer: TypeSafe AI

Location: San Francisco, CA (in-person, near Embarcadero)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the developer learning experience for a frontier AI company: write docs, tutorials, and curricula while working closely with engineering and product. Best for experienced software engineers / developer advocates / technical writers (3+ years) who love teaching through code and shaping how devs learn new AI tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are growing fast and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.