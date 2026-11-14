San Francisco’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from boutique retail to AI startups and big banks. Here are several solid roles where you can work with customers and grow your skills.

Employer: Beads by Tara Jewelry

Beads by Tara Jewelry Location: Union Street, San Francisco, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32–$36/hour + bonus

Benefits: Healthcare, 401(k), paid vacation, sick pay, employee discount

This is the first flagship store for a women-owned jewelry brand, so you’ll have real say in how the shop runs. You’ll spend most of your time on the floor leading sales and service, plus oversee a small team handling retail, production, and fulfillment. Evenings, weekends, and holidays are required.

Employer: RH (Restoration Hardware)

RH (Restoration Hardware) Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll help keep a luxury home furnishings gallery running smoothly: shipping client orders, tagging product, moving furniture, and processing deliveries. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet, are organized, and have 2+ years in a similar support or stock role.

Employer: RH

RH Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Internship

Pay: Not listed

Similar hands-on work in the gallery—supporting shipments, inventory, and floor moves—but as an internship. Great if you want experience in high-end retail operations and like problem-solving and physical work.

Employer: Harper (AI-native insurance brokerage, YC-backed)

(AI-native insurance brokerage, YC-backed) Location: San Francisco, CA (on-site, Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $110K–$130K base, $140K–$175K OTE; senior: $130K–$155K base, $170K–$205K OTE + equity

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, meals at office, commuter benefits, gym membership

You own a book of small-business customers after they buy insurance—keeping coverage up to date, spotting gaps, and driving smart expansions. No insurance background needed; they pay for your license and move fast on hiring. Best for someone who’s managed a customer book before and likes phone-heavy, metrics-driven work.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 3027 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$27.50/hour

Benefits: Health, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, commuter benefits, tuition help, and more

Front-line banking role helping customers with deposits, withdrawals, and everyday questions. Good entry point into banking with training and growth paths, plus Saturday availability is required. Posting lists an end date of Dec 3, 2026, but may close early.

Employer: Together AI

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, HQ-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $140K–$180K base + equity + benefits

You’ll split your time between billing/account support and building automations that make the CX team faster. Expect ticket work, refunds, SSO setup, and reporting, plus using terminals and basic technical tools. Great if you like both helping customers and designing better workflows.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, team size, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.