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San Francisco
🏗️ Multiple Architecture & Engineering Roles Hiring Now in San Francisco
13 days ago
San Francisco is buzzing with engineering and architecture openings, from public sector exams to high-paying private roles. If you’re licensed (or close) and like complex projects, this is a strong moment to throw your hat in the ring.
Associate Engineer – Environmental (Citywide Exam)
- Employer: City and County of San Francisco
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time, civil service exam
- Salary: Not listed
- Deadline: Nov 30, 2026 – 5:00 PM PST
Work on environmental projects across multiple city departments once you’re on the eligible list. Great fit if you’re a CA PE (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical/Environmental) with 3+ years of experience and want stable public-sector work.
Engineer – Electrical (Citywide Exam)
- Employer: City and County of San Francisco
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time, civil service exam
- Salary: Not listed
- Deadline: Nov 30, 2026 – 5:00 PM PST
Senior-level electrical role overseeing complex projects and teams. Requires 5+ years electrical engineering (including 2 years at Associate level) and CA PE – Electrical.
Engineer – Transportation (Citywide Exam)
- Employer: City and County of San Francisco
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time, civil service exam
- Salary: Not listed
- Deadline: Nov 30, 2026 – 5:00 PM PST
Lead transportation, traffic, and civil projects that shape how people move around the city. Looking for 5+ years in Civil/Traffic/Transportation, CA PE (Civil/Traffic/Transportation), and comfort supervising staff and consultants.
Associate Engineer – Civil (Citywide Exam)
- Employer: City and County of San Francisco
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time, civil service exam
- Salary: Not listed
- Deadline: Nov 30, 2026 – 5:00 PM PST
Mid-level civil design and field role with supervision of junior staff. Requires 3+ years experience (2 at Assistant Civil level) and CA PE – Civil.
Associate Engineer – Mechanical (Citywide Exam)
- Employer: City and County of San Francisco
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time, civil service exam
- Salary: Not listed
- Deadline: Nov 30, 2026 – 5:00 PM PST
Design and oversee mechanical systems for city facilities and infrastructure. Best for CA PE – Mechanical with 3+ years experience and interest in both office and field work.
Associate Engineer – Electrical (Citywide Exam)
- Employer: City and County of San Francisco
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time, civil service exam
- Salary: Not listed
- Deadline: Nov 30, 2026 – 5:00 PM PST
Hands-on electrical design plus supervision of junior staff across city projects. Requires 3+ years experience (2 at Assistant Electrical level) and CA PE – Electrical.
Senior Architect – Citywide (Exam)
- Employer: City and County of San Francisco
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time, civil service exam
- Salary: Not listed
- Deadline: Nov 30, 2026 – 5:00 PM PST
High-level role managing complex city architecture/engineering projects and teams. Needs 8+ years architecture experience, 4+ as a licensed architect, and CA Architect license.
Senior Interior Architect
- Employer: WRNS Studio
- Location: San Francisco, CA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead interior architecture for medium to large projects, especially workplace. You’ll guide teams from concept through construction and enjoy strong benefits (PTO, alt Fridays off, 401k match, bonuses). Requires 15+ years experience, Revit, and architect license.
Graduate Engineer – Structural
- Employer: Walter P Moore
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $93K – $116K
Entry-level structural role on commercial, sports, healthcare, and education projects with strong training and hybrid work. Ideal if you have a Master’s in Civil (Structural focus) and EIT.
Magnetics Engineer, Medium-Frequency Transformers
- Employer: Fluidstack
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $210K – $270K
Design medium-frequency transformers for gigawatt-scale AI data centers. Deep, hands-on role for someone who’s built high-frequency, medium-voltage magnetics and taken them into volume production.
Senior Movable Bridge Engineer (Electrical)
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: San Francisco, CA (and other Jacobs offices possible)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid with travel
- Salary: $160K – $235K
Lead electrical design and inspection for movable bridges across the U.S. Requires BS in EE, PE, and 15+ years in movable bridge electrical engineering.
RFIC Silicon Lead
- Employer: Tacit
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180K – $230K + equity
First RFIC hire at a deep-tech startup, owning ultra–low-power CMOS RF architecture end to end. Great if you have 10+ years RFIC, strong PLL/VCO/front-end experience, and want to set the silicon roadmap.
Instrumentation & Controls Engineer SME – Hyperscale Data Centers
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: San Francisco, CA or any US Jacobs office (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $139,200 – $232,600
Senior subject-matter-expert role leading I&C for hyperscale data centers. Needs 15+ years in controls/automation, PE, and deep experience with BAS/SCADA/EPMS and data center or mission-critical work.
Senior Fire Protection Engineer/Designer (MEP)
- Employer: Interface Engineering, Inc.
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $111,147 – $178,698
Lead fire protection design (sprinklers, special hazards, code consulting) at an employee-owned MEP firm with strong flexibility and growth paths. Best for 8+ years FP experience, NFPA/I-Code expertise, and ideally Fire Protection PE/NICET.
SFPUC Summer 2027 Student Design Trainee Program
- Employer: San Francisco Public Utilities Commission
- Location: San Francisco, CA + Bay Area sites
- Type: Paid internship (3–6 months, extendable)
- Pay: $37.95 – $42.69/hour
- Application Window: Opens Nov 13, 2026 – Closes Dec 13, 2026
Paid internships for students in engineering, planning, CS, environmental, and related fields across water, wastewater, power, and natural resources. You’ll get real project work, field exposure, and mentoring; transcripts are required with your application.
If one of these caught your eye, bookmark the deadline, skim the requirements, and send in a focused application while the roles are still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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