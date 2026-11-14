San Francisco is busy again, and admin pros are in demand—especially if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and good with people. Here are several solid office and executive support roles hiring now.

Employer: Cloudflare

Cloudflare Location: San Francisco, CA (in-office / hybrid)

(in-office / hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,000 – $140,000 base (SF estimate)

This is a high-touch role supporting Cloudflare’s co-founders with a mix of executive admin work, complex travel, events, and personal logistics. Great fit if you’ve supported C‑suite or founders before and enjoy fast-paced, detail-heavy work with lots of moving parts.

Employer: Pocketbook Agency (recruiting for a tech/software startup)

(recruiting for a tech/software startup) Location: San Francisco, CA (full-time in office, some flexibility; SF or NYC)

(full-time in office, some flexibility; SF or NYC) Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000 – $250,000 + benefits, equity (DOE)

Senior-level EA role for a high-growth startup, supporting both the CEO and Head of Operations. Ideal if you have 10+ years supporting C‑suite in startups, are great at strategic support (not just calendars), and like being a true partner to leadership.

Employer: Swift Real Estate Partners

Location: San Francisco, CA – Financial District

Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.)

Salary: $85,000 – $95,000 (based on experience)

You’ll help run a commercial office building day to day—tenant relations, vendors, budgets, and backup coverage for the Property Manager. Good match if you have 2–3 years in commercial property management and like a mix of admin, operations, and customer service.

Employer: BRITTON & COMPANY

Location: San Francisco, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $25.00 per hour

Support a long-standing real estate and property management firm with phones, maintenance requests, vendor coordination, calendars, and spreadsheets. Great entry point if you’re organized, customer-focused, and want to learn property management on the job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.