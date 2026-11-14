San Francisco’s finance scene is busy right now, from nonprofits and biotech to Big 4 advisory and local small business. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s likely something here that fits your lane.

Employer: LHH (for a nonprofit client)

LHH (for a nonprofit client) Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

This role supports a community nonprofit through a key transition, owning grant and government contract accounting, month‑end close, reporting, and audit prep. Great fit if you have 5+ years nonprofit experience, strong Excel, and want to make an impact fast.

Employer: BPM LLP

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid; commutable to SF/San Jose/Irvine)

(hybrid; commutable to SF/San Jose/Irvine) Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Lead corporate tax engagements for a public accounting firm with flexible work options, strong PTO and holiday package, and deep professional development support. Ideal for someone with 4+ years public accounting (corp tax) and CPA/EA or on the path.

Employer: Baker Tilly US

Location: San Francisco County, CA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Senior‑level role leading a national risk advisory practice across internal audit, governance, compliance, IT, and cybersecurity. Best for someone with 12+ years risk/advisory and a CPA/CIA, who wants to build business, lead teams, and own growth strategy.

(Note: Another posting for this same role exists; this is the unique listing.)

Employer: Latigo Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on lead for month‑ and quarter‑end close at a growing biotech, owning complex areas like clinical accruals, stock‑based comp, leases, and SEC support. Great for a CPA with 6+ years experience, ideally Big 4 + biotech or life sciences.

Employer: JPMorganChase

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Competitive total rewards; exact base not listed

Support Financial Advisors serving ultra‑high‑net‑worth clients, handling onboarding, account maintenance, trades, and day‑to‑day client requests. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree, can obtain Series 7 & 66, and like a fast‑paced wealth‑management setting.

Employer: Binti

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Above‑market salary + equity (exact numbers not listed)

Mission‑driven role blending finance operations (AR, expenses, compliance) with SQL analytics and BI dashboards for a govtech startup in child welfare. Great for someone with 2+ years in analytics/ops, strong SQL, and interest in social impact.

Employer: PwC

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + annual bonus

Lead high‑stakes deal and capital markets projects (M&A, IPOs, carve‑outs, exits), set strategy, and drive business development in PwC’s Deals practice. Designed for a CPA with 9+ years experience and deep capital markets/transaction accounting expertise.

Employer: PwC

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual bonus

Own complex transaction accounting workstreams across mergers, divestitures, capital raising, and IPOs, while coaching teams and shaping client deliverables. Best for a CPA with 7+ years and strong technical accounting plus deal exposure.

Employer: PwC

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual bonus

Mid‑level role leading capital markets accounting advisory workstreams and managing day‑to‑day client delivery. Good step if you’re a CPA with 5+ years and want more ownership on deals and reporting change.

Employer: PwC

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $99,000 – $252,450 + annual bonus

Lead financial statement audits in banking and capital markets with a focus on digital assets, using data analysis and modern tools. Ideal for a CPA with 4+ years audit experience who wants exposure to crypto/fintech‑style clients.

Employer: PwC

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual bonus

Manage internal audit and SOX programs across industries, using AI and risk tech to improve controls and governance. Great for someone with 5+ years in internal audit/risk who likes tech‑enabled audit work.

Employer: PwC

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual bonus

Blend IT audit and SOX work, assessing systems, controls, and data risks while leading teams and using AI tools. Good fit if you have 5+ years in IT audit/controls and want client‑facing leadership.

Employer: PwC

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual bonus

Senior leadership role running large internal audit and IT controls programs, guiding teams through complex, tech‑heavy risk work. Best for someone with 7+ years experience and a track record leading big, cross‑functional projects.

Employer: Royal Ground Coffee

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: In‑person (classification: Other)

In‑person (classification: Other) Pay: $28.13 – $33.88 per hour

Handle payroll, AP/AR, and QuickBooks Online for a local coffee business, with a long list of benefits including 401(k) + match, health, PTO, and even tuition reimbursement. Nice option if you want stable, hands‑on bookkeeping work with strong perks.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while it’s fresh. A quick, targeted application today can easily turn into an interview next week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.