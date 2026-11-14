📢 New Food Security Council to Guide Long-Term Food Access in SF

Mayor Daniel Lurie has created a new Food Security Council for San Francisco and appointed eight community leaders to serve on it.

The council will:

Advise the Mayor’s Office and city departments

and Focus on long-term, sustainable food security , beyond short-term emergency relief

, beyond short-term emergency relief Draw on members’ experience in food policy, health access, and community advocacy

Members include leaders from GLIDE, San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, La Raza Community Resource Center, Rafiki Coalition for Health and Wellness, Self-Help for the Elderly, and small business and community advocates.

This builds on Mayor Lurie’s recent efforts, including: