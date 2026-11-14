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San Francisco
📢 SF names 8-member council to guide long-term food security
13 days ago
📢 New Food Security Council to Guide Long-Term Food Access in SF
Mayor Daniel Lurie has created a new Food Security Council for San Francisco and appointed eight community leaders to serve on it.
The council will:
- Advise the Mayor’s Office and city departments
- Focus on long-term, sustainable food security, beyond short-term emergency relief
- Draw on members’ experience in food policy, health access, and community advocacy
Members include leaders from GLIDE, San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, La Raza Community Resource Center, Rafiki Coalition for Health and Wellness, Self-Help for the Elderly, and small business and community advocates.
This builds on Mayor Lurie’s recent efforts, including:
- $34 million to help residents stay enrolled in CalFresh and Medi-Cal
- Emergency support to protect SNAP benefits for 112,000 San Franciscans during the federal shutdown
- Creation of the Office of Food Security Coordination and broader Family Opportunity Agenda to support families with food, childcare, and housing.
More Info: Mayor Lurie Appoints Community Leaders to New Food...
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