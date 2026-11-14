Looking for a feline friend in San Francisco? These sweet cats at the San Francisco SPCA are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a person to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA

Phone: (415) 522-3500

Luis is a striking tuxedo boy with gorgeous green eyes, a perfect pink nose, and a whole lot of charm. His expressive face and dramatic whiskers give him a bit of a movie-star look, and he’s full of personality. If you love a cat with style and presence, Luis might be your guy.

👉 Meet Luis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA

Phone: (415) 522-3500

Stitch is a young black kitten, full of that classic kitten energy and curiosity. If you’re ready for playtime, tiny paws, and lots of learning together, Stitch could be a wonderful new family member.

👉 Meet Stitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA

Phone: (415) 522-3500

Lilo is a sweet black kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. She’s at that fun age where everything is new and exciting, and she’ll do best with someone ready to guide a young cat.

👉 Meet Lilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA

Phone: (415) 522-3500

Small Fry is a tiny gray/blue kitten with a big future ahead of her. She’s still very young and will need a patient adopter who can help her learn the ropes of indoor life—playtime, gentle handling, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Small Fry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo (described as gray-and-white with golden eyes)

Black & White / Tuxedo (described as gray-and-white with golden eyes) Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA

Phone: (415) 522-3500

Kathy is a beautiful longhaired lady with golden eyes and a pink nose. She’s a bit shy and is still getting used to her new surroundings after arriving from San Francisco Animal Care & Control. Kathy appreciates a gentle, patient person who will let her come out of her shell at her own pace.

👉 Meet Kathy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the San Francisco Bay Area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting the San Francisco SPCA or calling (415) 522-3500 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.