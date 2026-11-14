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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Charming Cats Ready for Adoption in San Francisco
Looking for a feline friend in San Francisco? These sweet cats at the San Francisco SPCA are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a person to love.
Luis
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA
- Phone: (415) 522-3500
Luis is a striking tuxedo boy with gorgeous green eyes, a perfect pink nose, and a whole lot of charm. His expressive face and dramatic whiskers give him a bit of a movie-star look, and he’s full of personality. If you love a cat with style and presence, Luis might be your guy.
👉 Meet Luis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stitch
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA
- Phone: (415) 522-3500
Stitch is a young black kitten, full of that classic kitten energy and curiosity. If you’re ready for playtime, tiny paws, and lots of learning together, Stitch could be a wonderful new family member.
👉 Meet Stitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lilo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA
- Phone: (415) 522-3500
Lilo is a sweet black kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. She’s at that fun age where everything is new and exciting, and she’ll do best with someone ready to guide a young cat.
👉 Meet Lilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Small Fry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue
- Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA
- Phone: (415) 522-3500
Small Fry is a tiny gray/blue kitten with a big future ahead of her. She’s still very young and will need a patient adopter who can help her learn the ropes of indoor life—playtime, gentle handling, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Small Fry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kathy
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo (described as gray-and-white with golden eyes)
- Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA
- Phone: (415) 522-3500
Kathy is a beautiful longhaired lady with golden eyes and a pink nose. She’s a bit shy and is still getting used to her new surroundings after arriving from San Francisco Animal Care & Control. Kathy appreciates a gentle, patient person who will let her come out of her shell at her own pace.
👉 Meet Kathy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the San Francisco Bay Area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting the San Francisco SPCA or calling (415) 522-3500 to ask about these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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