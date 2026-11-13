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San Francisco
Sandbag Saturday giveaway at Lake Merced Nov. 14
11 days ago
San Francisco Public Works will hold a Sandbag Saturday giveaway on November 14 from 8 AM to 2 PM at Lake Merced, Sunset Circle Parking Lot (Sunset Boulevard at Lake Merced Boulevard), offering sandbags to help protect properties that may flood during heavy rain. The event is part of a series of neighborhood sandbag giveaways in November and December. More information: https://sfpublicworks.org/sandbags
This content is adapted from materials provided by San Francisco Public Works
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