San Francisco Public Works will hold a Sandbag Saturday giveaway on November 14 from 8 AM to 2 PM at Lake Merced, Sunset Circle Parking Lot (Sunset Boulevard at Lake Merced Boulevard), offering sandbags to help protect properties that may flood during heavy rain. The event is part of a series of neighborhood sandbag giveaways in November and December. More information: https://sfpublicworks.org/sandbags

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Francisco Public Works