The Disability Inclusion Fund and the Disability & Philanthropy Forum held two town halls in Berkeley and Los Angeles last month, bringing together disability justice leaders, funders, and policymakers to discuss current challenges and the role of state-based organizers. Speakers and partners included Congresswoman Lateefah Simon, Hand In Hand: The Domestic Employers Network, Senior and Disability Action, Generation Patient, Canary Resistance, and the Los Angeles Spoonie Collective, focusing on systems of care, economic justice, and building solidarity for a more inclusive, multiracial democracy.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Borealis Philanthropy