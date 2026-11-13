UNDSCVRD SF will close out its 10th anniversary season with the Made With Mahal Mural Block Party on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 6–10 PM, now moved indoors to Sentro Filipino, 814 Mission St, Mezzanine Level, San Francisco due to rain. The free, all-ages event will feature a runway with Johny Cariño Marquez, Calixta Lehman, Niana Collection, and Emordes Studio (curated by Jawa Lee), performances by Kapwa Pula with sounds by ET IV, love-song karaoke hosted by THE JUICE, and a Peach Mango Pie for the first 100 guests, plus a first look at Balay Kreative’s Mahal Murals, two of which are already complete on Jessie West Alley and scheduled for full completion in 2027.

This content is adapted from materials provided by UNDISCOVERED SF