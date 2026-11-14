🚨 SFPD arrests suspect in Irving & Funston stabbing

On Thursday, November 12, 2026 around 5:23 PM, San Francisco police responded to a reported stabbing at Irving Street and Funston Avenue.

Officers found two adult men with different levels of injuries. One man had apparent stab wounds. Officers gave medical aid until medics arrived.

One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries .

. The other man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation, officers developed probable cause and arrested an adult male suspect, who was booked into San Francisco County Jail in connection with the stabbing.

The case is still open and active. If you have any information about this incident, please contact SFPD at 1-415-575-4444. You can remain anonymous.

SFPD Case #260-671-011