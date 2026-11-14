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🐶 Gentle Senior & Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in San Francisco
Senior sweethearts and one shy youngster are waiting in San Francisco for someone to love them. All of these dogs are adoptable now through local rescues.
Bryan
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Personality: Described as a sweet, easygoing "teddy bear" who takes life in stride and gets along well with other dogs. He moves at his own calm pace and has a big, gentle heart.
- Special notes: May need a little help finding his way around, but still enjoys life and affection.
- Shelter: Muttville
- Contact: (415) 272-4172 ext.1
👉 Meet Bryan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Deep Dish
- Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Size: About 4 pounds, very tiny
- Personality: A sweet little senior with a cute "blep" and big ears. He doesn’t need much exercise and is looking for a home full of snuggles and cozy nap spots.
- Lifestyle: Great for someone who wants a low-exercise, lap-sized companion.
- Shelter: Muttville
- Contact: (415) 272-4172 ext.1
👉 Meet Deep Dish and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Red Baron
- Breed: Pomeranian
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with gray/silver
- Size: About 6 pounds
- Personality: A soft, "chocolate" fuzzball who loves love and TLC. Described as a sweet little "scrumpkin" who offers fierce loyalty in return for care and affection.
- Shelter: Muttville
- Contact: (415) 272-4172 ext.1
👉 Meet Red Baron and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Little Caesar
- Breed: Maltese
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Size: About 5 pounds
- Personality: A leggy, tiny cutie who loves laps and welcoming arms. Youthful, steady on his feet, and gets along well with other dogs. His main loves are comfort and joy.
- Shelter: Muttville
- Contact: (415) 272-4172 ext.1
👉 Meet Little Caesar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pan
- Breed: Spaniel / Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Personality: A soft, funny little dog who’s ready to "retire" into a life of new friends, naps, and music. His foster notes say he loves belly rubs and will roll onto his back for them.
- Shelter: Muttville
- Contact: (415) 272-4172 ext.1
👉 Meet Pan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rose
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Baby (about 8 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Background: Transferred from Kings County to San Francisco.
- Personality: Snuggly, sweet, and loves stuffed toys. She can be nervous with loud noises and quick movements, so she’ll need a patient adopter who uses positive reinforcement to help her feel safe in the city.
- Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA
- Contact: (415) 522-3500
👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near San Francisco, CA, please consider visiting Muttville or the San Francisco SPCA to meet these dogs in person, or call the numbers listed to ask about adoption.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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