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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in San Francisco Neighborhoods
San Francisco neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home goods to garden supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.
Beige Armchairs – Two Pieces
Item: Beige armchairs (two end pieces that can be put together)
Condition: Comfortable, slight damage on the arms
Location: Parkmerced, San Francisco, CA
Category: Furniture
Details: Two matching pieces from Living Spaces that can be joined to make a larger chair/seat. Good if you need extra living room seating and don’t mind a bit of wear on the arms.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Frontline Plus Dose for Small Dogs (5–22 lbs)
Item: One dose of FRONTLINE Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment
For: Dogs 5–22 lbs (small breed, orange box)
Location: SE Upper Noe, San Francisco, CA
Category: Pet supplies
Details: Single unused dose. Owner switched their dog to prescription meds. From the manufacturer: kills fleas, flea eggs, flea larvae, chewing lice, and ticks that can transmit Lyme disease.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Plastic Food Containers – Assorted Sizes
Item: Plastic food containers with lids
Condition: Assorted, reusable
Location: Excelsior Heights, San Francisco, CA
Category: Other
Details: Mix of sizes, all with lids. Great for meal prep, leftovers, or pantry storage. Poster will share exact address after you say when you can pick up.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
2027 Wall and Desk Calendars
Item: 2027 calendars and planners
Location: Excelsior Heights, San Francisco, CA
Category: Other
Included:
- America’s National Parks wall calendar (1)
- Nature Conservancy wall calendars (2)
- Nature Conservancy desk calendars/planners (2)
Take some or all. Address is shared once you confirm pickup time.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of White Candles – Assorted Sizes
Item: White candles in mixed sizes
Location: West Dolores, San Francisco, CA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Included:
- 2" diameter, 8" tall (x1)
- 2" diameter, 6" tall (x2)
- 0.5" diameter, 8" tall (x6)
Nice for decor, emergencies, or events. Poster asks that you share when you can pick them up.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Vinyl Floor Cloth / Mat
Item: Vinyl floor cloth / mat
Size: Approx 37" x 57"
Condition: Lower left edge is damaged; can be cut down
Location: Duboce Triangle, San Francisco, CA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Details: Good for protecting floors, crafting, or as a smaller mat if you trim off the damaged edge.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Barrel Planter with Meyer Lemon Tree/Bush
Item: Meyer lemon tree/bush in a wooden half-barrel planter
Location: Miraloma Park, San Francisco, CA
Category: Garden
Details: Free lemon tree and planter together. You must bring a truck and two people to lift and move it. Needs to be picked up by Sunday or it will go into the compost bin. Poster will put your name on it once you confirm.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Roll of Chicken Wire (3 Feet High)
Item: Roll of chicken wire
Height: 3 feet
Location: Sunnyside, San Francisco, CA
Category: Garden
Details: Good for garden fencing, protecting plants, or small outdoor projects.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in the city tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can to arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.