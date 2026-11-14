San Francisco neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home goods to garden supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: Beige armchairs (two end pieces that can be put together)

Condition: Comfortable, slight damage on the arms

Location: Parkmerced, San Francisco, CA

Category: Furniture

Details: Two matching pieces from Living Spaces that can be joined to make a larger chair/seat. Good if you need extra living room seating and don’t mind a bit of wear on the arms.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: One dose of FRONTLINE Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment

For: Dogs 5–22 lbs (small breed, orange box)

Location: SE Upper Noe, San Francisco, CA

Category: Pet supplies

Details: Single unused dose. Owner switched their dog to prescription meds. From the manufacturer: kills fleas, flea eggs, flea larvae, chewing lice, and ticks that can transmit Lyme disease.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Plastic food containers with lids

Condition: Assorted, reusable

Location: Excelsior Heights, San Francisco, CA

Category: Other

Details: Mix of sizes, all with lids. Great for meal prep, leftovers, or pantry storage. Poster will share exact address after you say when you can pick up.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: 2027 calendars and planners

Location: Excelsior Heights, San Francisco, CA

Category: Other

Included:

America’s National Parks wall calendar (1)

Nature Conservancy wall calendars (2)

Nature Conservancy desk calendars/planners (2)

Take some or all. Address is shared once you confirm pickup time.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: White candles in mixed sizes

Location: West Dolores, San Francisco, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Included:

2" diameter, 8" tall ( x1 )

) 2" diameter, 6" tall ( x2 )

) 0.5" diameter, 8" tall (x6)

Nice for decor, emergencies, or events. Poster asks that you share when you can pick them up.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Vinyl floor cloth / mat

Size: Approx 37" x 57"

Condition: Lower left edge is damaged; can be cut down

Location: Duboce Triangle, San Francisco, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Details: Good for protecting floors, crafting, or as a smaller mat if you trim off the damaged edge.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Meyer lemon tree/bush in a wooden half-barrel planter

Location: Miraloma Park, San Francisco, CA

Category: Garden

Details: Free lemon tree and planter together. You must bring a truck and two people to lift and move it. Needs to be picked up by Sunday or it will go into the compost bin. Poster will put your name on it once you confirm.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Roll of chicken wire

Height: 3 feet

Location: Sunnyside, San Francisco, CA

Category: Garden

Details: Good for garden fencing, protecting plants, or small outdoor projects.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Free items in the city tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can to arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.