Police report a stabbing at Irving St and Funston Ave on November 12, 2026 at about 5:23 PM. Officers found two adult men with different injuries. One man had clear stab wounds. Officers gave aid until medics came.

Both men went to the hospital. One had non-life-threatening injuries. The other had life-threatening injuries. Police later arrested an adult male suspect and took him to San Francisco County Jail for the stabbing.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Francisco Police Department