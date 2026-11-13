🌊 Dangerous surf along Bay Area coast through Sunday

First responders and experienced ocean swimmers are urging everyone to stay away from the water this weekend due to very dangerous surf along the Bay Area coast.

The National Weather Service has:

A Beach Hazards Statement in effect through Friday at 6 p.m.

in effect A High Surf Warning from Friday 6 p.m. through Sunday 4 a.m.

Forecasters expect waves of 15–20 feet through Friday, with swells possibly reaching 25–30 feet on Saturday.

At San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, the San Francisco Fire Department is asking people to:

Stay at least 200 yards from the water

Avoid going to the beach if possible

Do not enter the ocean, even if you are an advanced swimmer

As the advisory notes, “any wrong move or stumble could turn deadly.”