undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Francisco Bay Area
🌊 High surf warning: stay off Bay Area beaches through Sunday
10 days ago
🌊 Dangerous surf along Bay Area coast through Sunday
First responders and experienced ocean swimmers are urging everyone to stay away from the water this weekend due to very dangerous surf along the Bay Area coast.
The National Weather Service has:
- A Beach Hazards Statement in effect through Friday at 6 p.m.
- A High Surf Warning from Friday 6 p.m. through Sunday 4 a.m.
Forecasters expect waves of 15–20 feet through Friday, with swells possibly reaching 25–30 feet on Saturday.
At San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, the San Francisco Fire Department is asking people to:
- Stay at least 200 yards from the water
- Avoid going to the beach if possible
- Do not enter the ocean, even if you are an advanced swimmer
As the advisory notes, “any wrong move or stumble could turn deadly.”
More Info: First responders across the Bay Area urge caution ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.