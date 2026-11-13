There will be a community meeting about the Ocean Beach Climate Change Adaptation Project on Monday, November 16 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be at the Connie and Bob Lurie Education Center at the SF Zoo, at Sloat Blvd and Upper Great Highway. Staff from SFPUC, SFMTA, Public Works, and SF Recreation & Parks will share project updates.

They will talk about plans for public safety and access, better bicycle and walking paths, access to the SF Zoo, and traffic changes. Free parking is available. Nearby transit lines include the L Taraval, 18 46th Avenue, and 23 Monterey. Construction of the first improvements is planned to start in early 2027, with major construction expected in 2029.

This content is adapted from materials provided by SF Water, Power, Sewer (SFPUC)