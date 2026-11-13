San Francisco’s creative scene is buzzing right now—especially for storytellers, product designers, and brand builders. If you’re in arts, design, or media, there are some strong full-time roles open with serious growth potential.

Employer: Outcast

Outcast Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 2 days/week in office)

(hybrid, 2 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,000–$87,000/year DOE

Why it’s interesting: Hands-on PR role running campaigns for tech-forward clients. You’ll write press materials, build media relationships, support events, and help shape strategy—plus enjoy unlimited vacation, 401k with match, strong health benefits, and paid mental health support.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (KRON4)

(KRON4) Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt (may include evenings/weekends)

(may include evenings/weekends) Salary: $33.65+/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Why it’s interesting: Great fit if you love news and digital storytelling. You’ll write, edit, and produce content for broadcast, streaming, digital, and social, build newscasts, create graphics, and help decide how stories show up across every platform.

Employer: Meta

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000–$144,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Why it’s interesting: High-impact writing role shaping voice and storytelling for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and more. You’ll concept and write across film, product, social, OOH, and experiential, with a focus on making complex tech feel human.

Employer: Faire

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

(hybrid, 3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $216,000–$297,000/year + equity + benefits

Why it’s interesting: Senior IC role leading design for Faire’s financial products (net terms, payments, financing) that help small retailers and brands grow. You’ll own vision and roadmap, do end-to-end product design, and work closely with leadership on a core business line.

Employer: Perplexity

Location: San Francisco, CA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Lead design for Perplexity’s iOS and Android apps in the era of agentic AI. You’ll go deep on native patterns, design cross-device flows (phone + desktop), prototype in real code, and work closely with engineers to ship fast.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.