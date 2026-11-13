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San Francisco
🎨 San Francisco Arts & Design Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Roles
9 days ago
San Francisco’s creative scene is buzzing right now—especially for storytellers, product designers, and brand builders. If you’re in arts, design, or media, there are some strong full-time roles open with serious growth potential.
PR Account Executive – Tech & Media Clients
- Employer: Outcast
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 2 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $64,000–$87,000/year DOE
- Why it’s interesting: Hands-on PR role running campaigns for tech-forward clients. You’ll write press materials, build media relationships, support events, and help shape strategy—plus enjoy unlimited vacation, 401k with match, strong health benefits, and paid mental health support.
Multi-Platform Producer – KRON4 News
- Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (KRON4)
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt (may include evenings/weekends)
- Salary: $33.65+/hour, based on experience
- Why it’s interesting: Great fit if you love news and digital storytelling. You’ll write, edit, and produce content for broadcast, streaming, digital, and social, build newscasts, create graphics, and help decide how stories show up across every platform.
Copywriter, CX – Creative X Agency
- Employer: Meta
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $98,000–$144,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits
- Why it’s interesting: High-impact writing role shaping voice and storytelling for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and more. You’ll concept and write across film, product, social, OOH, and experiential, with a focus on making complex tech feel human.
Staff Product Designer – Financial Products
- Employer: Faire
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $216,000–$297,000/year + equity + benefits
- Why it’s interesting: Senior IC role leading design for Faire’s financial products (net terms, payments, financing) that help small retailers and brands grow. You’ll own vision and roadmap, do end-to-end product design, and work closely with leadership on a core business line.
Lead Product Designer, Mobile (Native & Mobile)
- Employer: Perplexity
- Location: San Francisco, CA, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Lead design for Perplexity’s iOS and Android apps in the era of agentic AI. You’ll go deep on native patterns, design cross-device flows (phone + desktop), prototype in real code, and work closely with engineers to ship fast.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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