📅 Fall Harvest PTSA meeting & potluck at Galileo

The next PTSA General Meeting at Galileo Academy of Science and Technology will be on November 18, from 5:30–7:00 PM, held in person at Galileo.

This meeting will be a Fall Harvest–themed potluck and a chance for families, teachers, and staff to connect, build relationships, and celebrate the school community.

Bring a dish to share if you can, and come spend time with other Galileo families and staff.