undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Francisco
📅 Nov 18 Galileo PTSA meeting & Fall Harvest potluck
10 days ago
📅 Fall Harvest PTSA meeting & potluck at Galileo
The next PTSA General Meeting at Galileo Academy of Science and Technology will be on November 18, from 5:30–7:00 PM, held in person at Galileo.
This meeting will be a Fall Harvest–themed potluck and a chance for families, teachers, and staff to connect, build relationships, and celebrate the school community.
Bring a dish to share if you can, and come spend time with other Galileo families and staff.
More Info: PTSA General Meeting | SFUSD
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.