San Francisco is busy right now with admin and office roles, especially for people who like structure, details, and supporting leaders. Here are a few strong options worth a closer look.

Employer: Superhuman

Superhuman Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid, SF Bay Area only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $152K – $209K + equity (Zone 1)

Support the General Counsel at a fast-moving AI productivity company. This role is part strategic partner, part high-level admin: complex calendar and travel, legal operations support, M&A data rooms, and cross-functional projects. You’ll be in the SF hub 2–3 days a week, working closely with senior leadership and handling highly confidential work.

Employer: AlfaTech

Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000

Mid-level admin leadership role at an engineering firm, focused on document control, quality, and compliance for design and construction projects. You’ll manage SharePoint sites, version control, templates, and issuance of drawings and specs, and support large, complex projects like data centers.

Employer: Interim HealthCare – San Francisco & Peninsula

Location: San Francisco, CA (In-person, local travel)

Type: Part-time | Remote / Office-based mix

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Great fit if you have caregiving or home care scheduling experience and want to move into office operations. You’ll handle caregiver scheduling, recruiting, onboarding, compliance files, and help set up a new SF office while supporting seniors and families across the city and Peninsula.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often hire fast when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.