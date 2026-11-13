📢 Same-day long-acting addiction treatment now at MXM clinic

The San Francisco Department of Public Health has launched a new pilot at the Maria X Martinez Health Resource Center (MXM), 555 Stevenson St.

People experiencing homelessness with opioid use disorder can now:

Walk into MXM and be seen the same day

Get their first dose of long-acting injectable (LAI) buprenorphine on site if it’s right for them

if it’s right for them Receive evaluation, stabilization, follow-up care, and connection to longer-term treatment in one place

This is the first time MXM can store and give LAI buprenorphine onsite, funded by a $500,000 Breaking the Cycle Fund grant. The pilot runs through April 2028 and is designed to expand to more SFDPH clinics in 2027.

SFDPH Street Teams can now bring people directly from the street to MXM for same-day treatment, which leaders say will help prevent overdoses and support long-term recovery.