San Francisco is busy and growing, so security and public safety roles stay in demand. Here are several solid options if you like keeping people and places safe.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Type: Part-time

Pay: $40.95/hour

Fixed Saturday daytime shift with the option to grab extra shifts for more hours and pay. You’ll patrol a technology-focused site, handle access control, write reports, and respond calmly to incidents, with a clear path to full-time and benefits.

Employer: Inter-Con Security

Inter-Con Security Location: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Unarmed security role covering posts, checking badges and vehicles, doing roving patrols, and monitoring CCTV/X-ray. Good fit if you’re 21+ with a Guard Card, want steady grave/swing work, and like the idea of strong training and benefits.

Employer: Walden Security

Location: San Francisco, CA (federal court facilities)

San Francisco, CA (federal court facilities) Type: Likely Full-time (not stated, but supervisory)

Likely (not stated, but supervisory) Pay: Not listed

Leadership role managing Court Security Officers for federal sites. You’ll be the main contact for the government, oversee staffing and performance, stay on-call for emergencies, and need prior law enforcement experience plus 5+ years of supervision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s often easy to move around once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.