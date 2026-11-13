San Francisco always needs people who can keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. If you like active work and don’t mind evenings or weekends, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Servi-Tek

Servi-Tek Location: San Francisco, CA (in person)

San Francisco, CA (in person) Type: Full and part time, evening shifts , union and non-union

Full and part time, , union and non-union Pay: $22.00 – $26.00 per hour

You’ll handle floor care in commercial spaces—scrubbing, buffing, waxing, refinishing, and carpet cleaning. Good fit if you’ve done janitorial or custodial work before and don’t mind heavy lifting and working with cleaning chemicals.

Employer: Servi-Tek

Servi-Tek Location: San Francisco, CA (in person)

San Francisco, CA (in person) Type: Full and part time, overnight , union and non-union

Full and part time, , union and non-union Pay: $21.00 – $25.00 per hour

Work nights to keep floors, restrooms, and common areas clean and ready for the next day. You’ll work mostly on your own, using floor buffers and other equipment, with some heavy lifting and general facility upkeep.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: San Francisco, CA (in person)

San Francisco, CA (in person) Type: Part-time , Sat & Sun 5pm–1am

, Sat & Sun Pay: $25.00 per hour

Perfect if you want weekend-only work or are just entering or re-entering the workforce. You’ll do basic cleaning (sweeping, mopping, trash, restrooms) and help keep facilities safe and tidy; ABM notes they’re military- and veteran-friendly.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.