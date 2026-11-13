San Francisco’s retail and customer support scene is busy right now, with solid options from local shops to big national brands. Here are a few standout roles if you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Mercury

Mercury Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,400 – $129,800 base (SF Bay Area)

Lead a growing support team at a fast-moving fintech serving 450,000+ startups and small businesses. This role is great if you enjoy coaching others, improving processes, and working across product, engineering, and compliance.

Employer: Old Navy

Location: San Francisco, CA (2 Folsom St)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $30.50 per hour

Help run a flagship Old Navy store, leading a team and driving sales, merchandising, and customer experience. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail management and want strong discounts and benefits with a major brand.

Employer: lululemon

Location: Cow Hollow, San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Store-based leadership role focused on product operations in a busy Cow Hollow location. Ideal if you like an active, guest-focused environment and want to grow with a well-known athletic and lifestyle brand.

Employer: PO Plus

Location: Castro District, San Francisco, CA

Type: Part-time (20–30 hours/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour + bi-weekly commissions

Join a neighborhood pack & ship and print shop, helping with shipping, mailbox rentals, and growing print services. Great for someone who likes variety, talking with customers, and learning print skills in a small local business.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.