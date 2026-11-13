These San Francisco cats are looking for calm, loving homes. All are already in the Bay Area and need adopters who can give them time, care, and a safe indoor life.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehome)

(private owner rehome) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (San Francisco, CA)

About Howie:

Howie is described as an extremely loving, low-maintenance cat. He eats dry food, drinks from an automatic water dispenser, and doesn’t try to eat plants or human food, which makes him easy to live with.

He has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus), which means he’s at higher risk of infections if he gets cuts or injuries. His owner notes this has only been an issue once, about two years ago, when he escaped and got hurt. He currently has no other symptoms mentioned and just needs a safe, indoor home and regular vet care.

His person is very sad to rehome him but can’t give him the attention he deserves due to working two jobs. If you can offer a quiet, stable home, Howie could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Howie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Oriental (Coco is a purebred Oriental Shorthair)

Oriental (Coco is a purebred Oriental Shorthair) Age: Adults

Adults Gender: Females

Females Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehome)

(private owner rehome) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (San Francisco, CA)

About Coco & Buggy:

These two girls are extremely bonded and must be adopted together.

Coco: A purebred Oriental Shorthair and a chill cuddle bug . She loves to lie on your chest for hours and sleep with you.

A purebred Oriental Shorthair and a . She loves to lie on your chest for hours and sleep with you. Buggy: A very playful and active cat who will need a cat tree and space to run. She adores being petted.

Their family recently welcomed a baby, and sadly Coco and Buggy aren’t adjusting well, even after many attempts to make it work. Their people are heartbroken but want them to have a calmer home where they can relax and feel safe.

If you’re looking for a ready-made pair—one snuggler and one playful buddy—these two could be perfect.

👉 Meet Coco & Buggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white calico

Mostly white calico Special needs: Three-legged (rear leg amputated) and hernia repaired

Shelter: The San Francisco SPCA

Phone: (415) 522-3500

About Emmy:

Emmy is a two-year-old calico with three legs and two striking green eyes. She came to San Francisco Animal Care & Control with a serious leg injury and a hernia, and her journey included surgery to amputate the injured leg and repair the hernia.

Despite everything she’s been through, Emmy is described as having a huge, loving heart and plenty of affection to give. She’s looking for an adopter who can appreciate her resilience and give her a safe indoor home where she can continue to heal and thrive.

For more details about her care needs and personality, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Emmy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the San Francisco Bay Area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these special kitties. Share this with friends and neighbors—your share might be the one that helps them find a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.