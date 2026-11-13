📅 Teen Green Energy Snap Circuits Activity – Reservations Needed

Teens can get hands-on with electronics and alternative energy at this fun library activity.

On November 13, 2026, head to 1135 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA 94108 for “Electronic Snap Circuits Green Energy 電路模組綠色能源.”

You’ll learn the basics of electronics and modern alternative energy using snap circuit kits. This program is for ages 12–18.

Space is limited, so you must reserve a spot in advance.

To sign up, call (415) 355-2888.

All materials are provided as part of the library’s Make + Do craft and maker programs.