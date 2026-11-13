San Francisco’s tech scene is still buzzing, especially for senior engineers and data pros. If you’ve got solid experience, there are plenty of high-impact roles with strong pay and benefits right now.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus & benefits

Lead SAP CX / Order-to-Cash workstreams, manage teams, and own delivery from design through deployment. Great fit if you have 5+ years in SAP CRM/O2C and want client-facing leadership with big-enterprise impact.

Employer: Discord

Location: San Francisco Bay Area (remote-friendly within Bay Area)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $196,000 – $245,000 + equity & benefits

Build premium features like Nitro, shop, and boosting across web and mobile for millions of gamers. Ideal for full‑stack React/React Native + Python engineers who enjoy product work and revenue-focused experimentation.

Employer: Hatch

Location: Remote (US/Canada, PST hours , company based in CA)

Remote (US/Canada, , company based in CA) Type: Full-time

Lead iOS/Android apps used by millions to improve sleep, setting technical direction and mentoring others. Great for 6+ year Swift/Kotlin mobile vets who like small teams, AI-assisted dev, and wellness-focused products.

Employer: Superhuman

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $206,000 – $280,000 + benefits

Player‑coach role leading ~5 engineers on the calc/query engine behind Superhuman Docs. Perfect if you’ve worked on database internals or query planning and want to stay hands-on while owning architecture and performance.

Employer: Unity

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Help secure the world’s leading game engine across gaming and 3D industries. Good match for seasoned AppSec engineers who want broad impact plus strong global benefits and equity potential.

Employer: Patreon

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Design and ship backend services that power memberships, chats, and creator tools. Best for Python (or similar) engineers with 3+ years’ experience who like close product collaboration in the creator economy.

Employer: Block

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Zone A example): $217,800 – $326,800

Full‑stack role on Compliance Program Engineering, building transaction and labeling platforms used across Square, Cash App, and more. Great if you like data-heavy systems, microservices, and working with sensitive financial data.

Employer: Fun

Location: Listed San Francisco, CA , but role is primarily in‑person in NYC (Midtown HQ)

Listed , but role is primarily Type: Full-time

Architect high‑performance backend services for a Web3 payments platform. Strong fit for TypeScript backend engineers with distributed systems chops and interest in crypto/fintech infrastructure.

Employer: SentiLink

Location: San Francisco, CA (company has SF office; role is US‑remote)

(company has SF office; role is US‑remote) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $170,000 – $230,000 + equity & benefits

Own core data infrastructure for large‑scale fraud detection, building ETL/ELT pipelines and data platforms on AWS. Ideal for Python/Go data engineers with Spark/EMR and multi‑DB experience.

Employer: Finch

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $220,000 – $240,000 + equity

Lead backend systems for employment data infrastructure, from high‑volume APIs to new product verticals. Great for 10+ year backend vets (Node.js/Postgres/Redis) who enjoy system design and cross‑team leadership.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus & benefits

Lead teams building data solutions on Palantir Foundry, turning large datasets into AI/ML‑driven applications. Best for managers with strong data engineering skills and hands‑on Foundry experience.

Employer: Skyrocket Ventures (recruiting for stealth client)

Location: San Francisco, CA (in office ~3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Up to $200,000 + founder‑level equity

Founding role owning DevOps and systems for a physical AI platform in transportation and global infrastructure. Great if you’re strong in Linux, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and cloud, and want early equity in a small team.

Employer: Air Apps

Location: San Francisco, CA (Lisbon + SF offices)

(Lisbon + SF offices) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $95,000 – $163,000

Manual and functional testing across web and mobile apps, writing test plans and catching usability issues. Good for QA pros with 3+ years’ experience in tools like TestRail/Jira and some API testing exposure.

Employer: Workday

Location: San Francisco, CA (Flex Work – ~50% in office/field)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (SF base): $176,000 – $264,000

Work on Pipedream Connect, building high‑scale APIs and connectors in a startup‑style team inside Workday. Ideal for 8+ year backend engineers with REST/GraphQL, SQL, and distributed systems experience.

Employer: Planet

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (SF range): $162,600 – $203,200 + equity

Own optimization software that schedules and improves operations for Planet’s satellite constellations. Great for Python engineers with 6+ years’ experience who like data‑driven optimization and space‑adjacent problems.

Employer: Jack (recruiting for Series A startup)

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Build AI systems for physical commodity trading, automating workflows from emails and documents. Best for senior AI/ML engineers who want to work closely with traders in a niche, high‑value domain.

Employer: OpenAI

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation Range: $347,000 – $445,000 (total comp)

Founding member of OpenAI’s forecasting function, building ML models for DAU, revenue, compute, and more. Ideal for senior data scientists (7+ years) with deep time‑series forecasting and strong business intuition.

Employer: Checkr, Inc.

Location: San Francisco, CA (hub, 3+ days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (SF range): $224,000 – $264,000

Staff‑level role shaping the architecture of background screening and verification products. Great for 10+ year backend engineers who like complex, regulated domains and cross‑team technical leadership.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Francisco, CA (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $88,800 – $148,000

Consulting role leading Lead‑to‑Cash (CPQ/CLM/Billing) transformations on Salesforce. Best for Salesforce CPQ‑certified consultants with multiple full lifecycle implementations under their belt.

Employer: Footprint

Location: San Francisco, CA (in office, small senior team)

Type: Full-time

Own analyst‑facing UI and developer SDKs for an agentic compliance platform used by banks and fintechs. Great for 4+ year React/TypeScript engineers who care about design polish, performance, and building for power users.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh. A focused, same‑day application often beats waiting for the “perfect” moment.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.