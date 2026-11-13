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San Francisco
💻 San Francisco IT Roles with Multiple $170K–$445K+ Openings
4 days ago
San Francisco’s tech scene is still buzzing, especially for senior engineers and data pros. If you’ve got solid experience, there are plenty of high-impact roles with strong pay and benefits right now.
SAP Order to Cash Consultant, Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus & benefits
Lead SAP CX / Order-to-Cash workstreams, manage teams, and own delivery from design through deployment. Great fit if you have 5+ years in SAP CRM/O2C and want client-facing leadership with big-enterprise impact.
Senior Software Engineer, Consumer Revenue
- Employer: Discord
- Location: San Francisco Bay Area (remote-friendly within Bay Area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $196,000 – $245,000 + equity & benefits
Build premium features like Nitro, shop, and boosting across web and mobile for millions of gamers. Ideal for full‑stack React/React Native + Python engineers who enjoy product work and revenue-focused experimentation.
Staff Mobile Engineer
- Employer: Hatch
- Location: Remote (US/Canada, PST hours, company based in CA)
- Type: Full-time
Lead iOS/Android apps used by millions to improve sleep, setting technical direction and mentoring others. Great for 6+ year Swift/Kotlin mobile vets who like small teams, AI-assisted dev, and wellness-focused products.
Tech Lead Manager, Superhuman Docs
- Employer: Superhuman
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $206,000 – $280,000 + benefits
Player‑coach role leading ~5 engineers on the calc/query engine behind Superhuman Docs. Perfect if you’ve worked on database internals or query planning and want to stay hands-on while owning architecture and performance.
Senior Application Security Engineer
- Employer: Unity
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
Help secure the world’s leading game engine across gaming and 3D industries. Good match for seasoned AppSec engineers who want broad impact plus strong global benefits and equity potential.
Software Engineer, Backend (Product Engineering)
- Employer: Patreon
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
Design and ship backend services that power memberships, chats, and creator tools. Best for Python (or similar) engineers with 3+ years’ experience who like close product collaboration in the creator economy.
Software Engineer, Program Engineering
- Employer: Block
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Zone A example): $217,800 – $326,800
Full‑stack role on Compliance Program Engineering, building transaction and labeling platforms used across Square, Cash App, and more. Great if you like data-heavy systems, microservices, and working with sensitive financial data.
Backend Engineer
- Employer: Fun
- Location: Listed San Francisco, CA, but role is primarily in‑person in NYC (Midtown HQ)
- Type: Full-time
Architect high‑performance backend services for a Web3 payments platform. Strong fit for TypeScript backend engineers with distributed systems chops and interest in crypto/fintech infrastructure.
Senior Data Platform Engineer
- Employer: SentiLink
- Location: San Francisco, CA (company has SF office; role is US‑remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $170,000 – $230,000 + equity & benefits
Own core data infrastructure for large‑scale fraud detection, building ETL/ELT pipelines and data platforms on AWS. Ideal for Python/Go data engineers with Spark/EMR and multi‑DB experience.
Staff Software Engineer, Backend
- Employer: Finch
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $220,000 – $240,000 + equity
Lead backend systems for employment data infrastructure, from high‑volume APIs to new product verticals. Great for 10+ year backend vets (Node.js/Postgres/Redis) who enjoy system design and cross‑team leadership.
Forward Deployed Software Engineer – Palantir Foundry, Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus & benefits
Lead teams building data solutions on Palantir Foundry, turning large datasets into AI/ML‑driven applications. Best for managers with strong data engineering skills and hands‑on Foundry experience.
Founding DevOps / Systems / ML Ops Engineer – Physical AI Startup
- Employer: Skyrocket Ventures (recruiting for stealth client)
- Location: San Francisco, CA (in office ~3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $200,000 + founder‑level equity
Founding role owning DevOps and systems for a physical AI platform in transportation and global infrastructure. Great if you’re strong in Linux, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and cloud, and want early equity in a small team.
QA Engineer
- Employer: Air Apps
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Lisbon + SF offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $163,000
Manual and functional testing across web and mobile apps, writing test plans and catching usability issues. Good for QA pros with 3+ years’ experience in tools like TestRail/Jira and some API testing exposure.
Senior Software Development Engineer (Pipedream Team)
- Employer: Workday
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Flex Work – ~50% in office/field)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (SF base): $176,000 – $264,000
Work on Pipedream Connect, building high‑scale APIs and connectors in a startup‑style team inside Workday. Ideal for 8+ year backend engineers with REST/GraphQL, SQL, and distributed systems experience.
Senior Software Engineer, Mission Optimization
- Employer: Planet
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (SF range): $162,600 – $203,200 + equity
Own optimization software that schedules and improves operations for Planet’s satellite constellations. Great for Python engineers with 6+ years’ experience who like data‑driven optimization and space‑adjacent problems.
Artificial Intelligence Engineer (Senior AI Engineer)
- Employer: Jack (recruiting for Series A startup)
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
Build AI systems for physical commodity trading, automating workflows from emails and documents. Best for senior AI/ML engineers who want to work closely with traders in a niche, high‑value domain.
Machine Learning Data Scientist – Consumer Forecasting
- Employer: OpenAI
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, 3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation Range: $347,000 – $445,000 (total comp)
Founding member of OpenAI’s forecasting function, building ML models for DAU, revenue, compute, and more. Ideal for senior data scientists (7+ years) with deep time‑series forecasting and strong business intuition.
Staff Software Engineer, Screenings & Verifications
- Employer: Checkr, Inc.
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hub, 3+ days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (SF range): $224,000 – $264,000
Staff‑level role shaping the architecture of background screening and verification products. Great for 10+ year backend engineers who like complex, regulated domains and cross‑team technical leadership.
Salesforce CPQ Consultant, Technical Transformation
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: San Francisco, CA (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,800 – $148,000
Consulting role leading Lead‑to‑Cash (CPQ/CLM/Billing) transformations on Salesforce. Best for Salesforce CPQ‑certified consultants with multiple full lifecycle implementations under their belt.
Member of Technical Staff (Frontend)
- Employer: Footprint
- Location: San Francisco, CA (in office, small senior team)
- Type: Full-time
Own analyst‑facing UI and developer SDKs for an agentic compliance platform used by banks and fintechs. Great for 4+ year React/TypeScript engineers who care about design polish, performance, and building for power users.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh. A focused, same‑day application often beats waiting for the “perfect” moment.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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