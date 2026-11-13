💰 San Francisco Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $80K to $360K

San Francisco’s finance scene is buzzing right now—startups, big firms, and even sports teams are all hiring. If you’re in accounting or finance, this is a great moment to level up your role, pay, or flexibility.

Employer: Front

Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid: Tue–Thu in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own company-wide planning, board and investor reporting, and the corporate model at a fast-growing SaaS company backed by top VCs. Great fit if you love building FP&A processes from the ground up and partnering closely with the CFO and exec team.

Employer: Broccoli AI

Location: San Francisco, CA (Onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165K – $195K

Be the first in-house accountant at a $25M+ ARR AI startup serving contractors. You’ll own close, revenue accounting, payroll, tax, and controls, and help choose/build an AI-native finance stack.

Employer: Hatch

Location: Remote (US & Canada, PST hours; company based in CA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead revenue forecasting, demand planning, and subscription/LTV analytics for a sleep-tech brand used by millions. Strong role if you like driver-based models, DTC/subscription metrics, and cross-functional work with Marketing, Retail, and Ops.

Employer: Peak Technology Partners

Location: San Francisco, CA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level to early-career IB role (0–2 years) focused on tech M&A and capital raises. You’ll build models (DCF, comps, LBO, etc.), run analyses, and help prepare CIMs and pitch materials in a high-exposure environment.

Employer: Crowe (IronSpire Group)

Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid or Remote per office proximity)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,500 – $209,400

Lead complex tax work for ultra-wealthy families and family offices—estate, gift, trust, and cross-border issues. Ideal if you’re a CPA/JD with 5+ years in public accounting or similar and want a client-facing advisory role.

Employer: Voltus

Location: San Francisco, CA (Remote from anywhere in the U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,000 – $88,000

Join a clean-energy tech company as a Staff Accountant handling AP, month-end close, reconciliations, and audit support. Fully remote, with unlimited leave and a solid benefits package.

Employer: CMC Recruiting (Wealth Management Firm Client)

Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Total Comp Potential: ~$160,000 – $250,000+ (base $130K–$180K + bonus + incentives)

Step into an existing book of high-net-worth clients as the lead advisor—no “build from scratch” grind. Great for CFPs with 7–15+ years’ experience who want deep relationships, team support, and upside for growth.

Employer: Jefferies

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000

Support a senior analyst covering brokers, asset managers, and exchanges. You’ll build and maintain models, write research, track industry news, and eventually present views to sales, trading, and clients.

Employer: Checkr, Inc.

Location: San Francisco, CA (3+ days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $306,000 – $360,000 (base or OTE range for SF)

Own Checkr’s M&A and ecosystem strategy end-to-end: sourcing, modeling, negotiating, and integrating deals. Best for a 10+ year corp dev/PE/M&A leader who wants direct impact on a high-growth SaaS company’s future.

Employer: Jobot (Private Wealth Firm Client)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Total Comp Potential: $250,000 – $750,000+ (production-based)

For established advisors with an existing book who want more autonomy, better economics, and possible partnership. You’ll serve HNW/UHNW clients with full wealth planning support and a long-term ownership path.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,675 – $160,750

Work with Japanese multinationals on global mobility, compensation, and employment tax. Great if you’re fluent in Japanese and English, have 3+ years in global employer tax, and want big-firm training and clients.

Employer: Golden State Warriors

Location: San Francisco, CA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32 – $34/hour + bonus

AP role with the Warriors’ finance team, handling high-volume invoices, vendor payments, and T&E reviews. Perfect if you have 2+ years of AP, strong Excel, and want to work inside a major sports & entertainment brand.

Employer: Baker Tilly

Location: San Francisco, CA (Discuss work location with recruiter)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,100 – $144,300

Join the Transaction Services team doing buy-side and sell-side due diligence, quality of earnings, and financial analysis for PE and corporate clients. Great next step if you have audit + some TAS experience and want more deal exposure.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—SF finance roles tend to move fast. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting so you can compare options together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.