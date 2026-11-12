🎨 San Francisco Arts & Media Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles

San Francisco’s creative scene is still buzzing, with new roles popping up across tech, nonprofits, and big brands. Here are several standout arts, design, and media jobs hiring now in San Francisco and beyond.

Employer: BFAB / The Lab

Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid, on-site evenings/weekends)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,000/year

Oversee 60+ experimental events a year (music, dance, performance, screenings) in a 6,700 sq. ft. Mission District art space. You’ll lead a small tech team, manage sound/lighting/projection, support artist residencies, and help grow venue rentals. Strong live sound, lighting, and multichannel audio experience is key; comes with 401(k) + match, health, vision, dental, PTO, and more.

Employer: SCRL

Location: San Francisco, CA or US Remote

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $125,000/year (DOE & location)

Own a stream of high-performing paid social ads for a social media design platform used by millions of creators. You’ll animate app UI, cut UGC, build variations for testing, and work closely with creative strategists using data to iterate.

Employer: Slack (Salesforce)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (SF/NY metro): $263,200 – $401,400/year base (plus potential bonus, equity, benefits)

Lead and grow Slack’s content design team as they shape how humans and AI agents communicate in the product. This is a senior leadership role owning language systems, naming, Help Center strategy, and cross-functional influence at the executive level.

Employer: Monks

Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid, RTO policy)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $95,000/year

Write campaign and digital copy for a global sports brand across web, social, e‑commerce, and content. You’ll concept with art directors, adapt voice for different audiences, and use AI tools thoughtfully while keeping the writing sharp and on-brand. Comes with full medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with contribution, generous PTO, and 15 holidays.

Employer: Pump.co

Location: San Francisco, CA (On-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not specified)

Be the face and voice of Pump on social, making short-form video for LinkedIn, X, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram about cloud costs and startup life. You’ll script, film, edit, jump on trends fast, and grow both brand and founder channels. Includes equity, medical/dental, 401(k), generous PTO, free office lunch, gym access, retreats, and development bonuses.

Employer: Navan

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,500 – $210,000/year (range depends on level/location)

Help shape a high-growth travel & expense brand across all marketing touchpoints. You’ll evolve Navan’s visual identity, design digital and print assets, support campaigns across the funnel, and collaborate closely with copywriters and marketers. Strong portfolio, Figma/Adobe skills, and brand design experience are musts.

Employer: City of Tracy, CA

Location: Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, Tracy, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts with marketing and cultural programming. You’ll help with creative projects, content development and editing, social media scheduling, and promoting events. Experience with Adobe Creative Suite, Canva, CapCut, or similar tools is highly desirable. Open until filled; early applications encouraged.

If any of these roles feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send your application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.