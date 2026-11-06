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San Francisco
Silver Avenue clinic offers full family health services
8 days ago
Silver Avenue Family Health Center in San Francisco provides care for the whole family, including primary care for all ages, dental, behavioral health, WIC support, and pediatric mental health services. The clinic serves the Excelsior, Mission, Portola, and Bayview neighborhoods to help residents get care close to home. Learn more: https://ow.ly/ezbq5104mbZ
This content is adapted from materials provided by SF Public Health
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.