Deadline for feedback on SF shelter policy Nov. 9

San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness & Supportive Housing (HSH) is taking public comments on a proposed Adult and Transitional Age Youth (TAY) Shelter Engagement Policy until Monday, November 9, at 5:00 p.m. The policy would set an initial 90-day shelter stay, with chances to extend stays based on a guest’s engagement with services and progress toward their own goals. Service providers, advocates, community partners, and people with lived experience are invited to submit comments before the deadline. More information: https://www.sf.gov/adult-and-tay-shelter-engagement-policy

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Francisco Department of Homelessness & Supportive Housing