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San Francisco

B.A.R.K. Ranger dog event at Presidio Nov. 7

5 days ago
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Dog owners are invited to the second annual B.A.R.K. Ranger End-of-Year Celebration on Saturday, November 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Fort Scott Field in the Presidio of San Francisco. The event, hosted with Pet Food Express and Presidio naturalists, will feature treats for dogs and people, games, and special goodies while promoting responsible dog ownership. More information: https://presidio.gov/explore/events/b-a-r-k-ranger-end-of-year-celebration

This content is adapted from materials provided by Presidio of San Francisco

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