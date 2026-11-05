Waterfront Walkabout season finale on Nov. 19

The Waterfront Walkabout season finale will take place on Thursday, November 19, 5–8 PM, along the Embarcadero between Pier 14 and the Exploratorium. The free event will feature artist vignettes, live music, holiday drinks, seasonal activities, free guided tours of the Big Art Loop Portside sculptures, free professional holiday photos at the Got Framed sculpture, and roller-skating mermaids. The event is free and open to everyone.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Port of San Francisco