👔 San Francisco Exec & Product Roles With Multiple $175K+ Salaries

San Francisco is buzzing with senior roles right now, especially for leaders who know data, payments, and product at scale. If you’re ready for big scope and big impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fivetran

Fivetran Location: San Francisco, CA (US-based, full-time)

Salary: OTE $212,004–$294,450

Type: Full-time Lead a team of senior sales engineering specialists helping enterprise customers build modern data and AI platforms. Great fit if you love managing technical teams, complex deals, and cloud data stacks (Snowflake, BigQuery, Databricks, SAP, AI workloads).

Employer: LiveRamp

Location: San Francisco, CA

Salary: Base $223,500–$263,000 (plus benefits)

(plus benefits) Type: Full-time Own three engineering teams (20–25 engineers) that move 5+ petabytes of audience data daily to partners like Meta, Google, Amazon, TikTok, and OpenAI. Ideal for a seasoned EM who’s run large distributed data systems and wants to modernize a core revenue platform.

Employer: Quarks Technosoft

Location: Onsite in US – preferably San Francisco or Boston

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time Senior delivery and account leader role managing multiple strategic enterprise clients across industries. You’ll be the on-site face to executives, driving delivery quality, growth opportunities, and tight coordination with offshore engineering teams.

Employer: JLL

Location: San Francisco, CA (on-site)

Salary: $120,000–$135,000 + ~10% bonus

Type: Full-time Support the General Manager on a major commercial property, from budgets and operations to tenant relationships and leasing details. Good step if you have a few years in property management and want more P&L and leadership exposure.

Employer: Cubic Transportation Systems

Location: San Francisco, CA

Salary: $140,000–$200,000 + benefits

Type: Full-time Run global service delivery and release governance for mission‑critical transit and payments systems. You’ll lead SDMOs, PMs, and release managers, own the forward release calendar, and be the senior escalation point for high‑stakes incidents.

Employer: Stripe

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, ~50% in-office)

Salary: Base $178,600–$268,000 (plus equity/bonus)

(plus equity/bonus) Type: Full-time Own Stripe’s sandbox and testing platform used by every developer and AI agent building on Stripe. Perfect if you’re a technical PM who loves developer tools, metrics, and shaping how integrations are safely tested at scale.

Employer: Postman

Location: San Francisco Bay Area (in-office 5 days/week)

Salary: $240,000–$275,000 + equity

Type: Full-time Lead the entire postman.com web experience as a product: strategy, funnels, SEO/“agentic” optimization, analytics, and performance. Great for a staff-level PM who’s owned large web surfaces and cares about Core Web Vitals, experimentation, and developer audiences.

Employer: Column

Location: San Francisco, CA (Presidio) + ~50% US travel

Salary: Base $150,000–$275,000 + equity

Type: Full-time Act as the GM for key banking/fintech products at a modern bank built for builders. You’ll spend half your time on the road embedded with operators, then turn what you learn into product strategy, tooling, and workflows that unlock scale.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)

Salary: $131,000–$224,000 (SF range)

Type: Full-time Senior strategy role shaping consumer payments across debit, digital wallets, money movement, and emerging payment tech. Ideal if you have payments and consulting experience and want to drive big cross‑functional initiatives and executive‑level recommendations.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—senior roles like this in SF tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.