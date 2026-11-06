undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Francisco
👔 San Francisco Exec & Product Roles With Multiple $175K+ Salaries
9 days ago
San Francisco is buzzing with senior roles right now, especially for leaders who know data, payments, and product at scale. If you’re ready for big scope and big impact, these are worth a look.
Manager, Sales Engineering Specialists (Data & AI)
- Employer: Fivetran
- Location: San Francisco, CA (US-based, full-time)
- Salary: OTE $212,004–$294,450
- Type: Full-time Lead a team of senior sales engineering specialists helping enterprise customers build modern data and AI platforms. Great fit if you love managing technical teams, complex deals, and cloud data stacks (Snowflake, BigQuery, Databricks, SAP, AI workloads).
Sr. Engineering Manager, Activation Platform
- Employer: LiveRamp
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Salary: Base $223,500–$263,000 (plus benefits)
- Type: Full-time Own three engineering teams (20–25 engineers) that move 5+ petabytes of audience data daily to partners like Meta, Google, Amazon, TikTok, and OpenAI. Ideal for a seasoned EM who’s run large distributed data systems and wants to modernize a core revenue platform.
Delivery Director (Onsite)
- Employer: Quarks Technosoft
- Location: Onsite in US – preferably San Francisco or Boston
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time Senior delivery and account leader role managing multiple strategic enterprise clients across industries. You’ll be the on-site face to executives, driving delivery quality, growth opportunities, and tight coordination with offshore engineering teams.
Assistant General Manager (Commercial Real Estate)
- Employer: JLL
- Location: San Francisco, CA (on-site)
- Salary: $120,000–$135,000 + ~10% bonus
- Type: Full-time Support the General Manager on a major commercial property, from budgets and operations to tenant relationships and leasing details. Good step if you have a few years in property management and want more P&L and leadership exposure.
Director, Service and Release Management
- Employer: Cubic Transportation Systems
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Salary: $140,000–$200,000 + benefits
- Type: Full-time Run global service delivery and release governance for mission‑critical transit and payments systems. You’ll lead SDMOs, PMs, and release managers, own the forward release calendar, and be the senior escalation point for high‑stakes incidents.
Product Manager, Sandboxes
- Employer: Stripe
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid, ~50% in-office)
- Salary: Base $178,600–$268,000 (plus equity/bonus)
- Type: Full-time Own Stripe’s sandbox and testing platform used by every developer and AI agent building on Stripe. Perfect if you’re a technical PM who loves developer tools, metrics, and shaping how integrations are safely tested at scale.
Staff Product Manager – Web Experience
- Employer: Postman
- Location: San Francisco Bay Area (in-office 5 days/week)
- Salary: $240,000–$275,000 + equity
- Type: Full-time Lead the entire postman.com web experience as a product: strategy, funnels, SEO/“agentic” optimization, analytics, and performance. Great for a staff-level PM who’s owned large web surfaces and cares about Core Web Vitals, experimentation, and developer audiences.
Product Lead (Travel Heavy)
- Employer: Column
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Presidio) + ~50% US travel
- Salary: Base $150,000–$275,000 + equity
- Type: Full-time Act as the GM for key banking/fintech products at a modern bank built for builders. You’ll spend half your time on the road embedded with operators, then turn what you learn into product strategy, tooling, and workflows that unlock scale.
Lead Strategy & Planning Consultant – Payments
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: San Francisco, CA (hybrid)
- Salary: $131,000–$224,000 (SF range)
- Type: Full-time Senior strategy role shaping consumer payments across debit, digital wallets, money movement, and emerging payment tech. Ideal if you have payments and consulting experience and want to drive big cross‑functional initiatives and executive‑level recommendations.
If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—senior roles like this in SF tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.