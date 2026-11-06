🏥 San Francisco Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

San Francisco’s healthcare scene is buzzing, from big hospital systems to home care and travel roles. Here are several solid openings across skill levels, all hiring in San Francisco, CA.

Employer: Sutter West Bay Medical Group

Sutter West Bay Medical Group Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on complex non-cardiac thoracic surgery with a strong emphasis on da Vinci robotic and VATS techniques. You’ll help lead program growth, tumor boards, and a high-performing thoracic oncology program, with signing bonus, relocation help, and leadership opportunities.

Employer: UCSF Health

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in one of the nation’s most advanced Neuro ICUs, caring for complex stroke, aneurysm, tumor, seizure, and spine patients. Ideal if you have 2+ years recent Neuro ICU experience and want strong support for advanced neuro education, conferences, and research-driven practice.

Employer: Sutter West Bay Medical Group

Sutter West Bay Medical Group Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Up to ~$644K potential (per listing)

Help design and lead a new cancer center while practicing gynecologic oncology in a large, multispecialty network. Includes signing bonus, robust retirement, relocation allowance, and big opportunities in program building, teaching, research, and mentorship.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide high-quality screening and diagnostic mammograms using digital equipment across different care settings. Good fit if you’re strong in patient positioning, ALARA radiation safety, and clear, compassionate patient education.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week)

Estimated Pay: About $2,350 per week (per posting; may vary)

Telemetry travel assignment with 12-hour night shifts, day-one medical/vision/dental, 401(k), housing options, and travel reimbursements. Great if you want high pay, flexibility, and full travel-nurse perks while working in a major Bay Area hospital.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time (≈30 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $21.61 – $31.61/hour

Support prescription filling, customer service, inventory, and possibly vaccine support in a busy retail pharmacy. Includes a comprehensive benefits package and paid training, with an application window currently expected to run through 01/04/2027.

Employer: Nurse Next Door San Mateo

Location: San Francisco, CA (home care)

Type: Full-time / Part-time / Weekends, flexible

Pay: $22.00 – $24.00/hour

Provide non-medical home care for seniors—helping with personal care, meals, light housekeeping, errands, and companionship. No experience required; they offer paid training, flexible shifts (4–8 hours, up to 40 hrs/week), and help with California Home Care Aide registration.

Employer: Sutter Health – CPMC Van Ness

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Part-time (Short Hour, ~13.6 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $35.08 – $49.10/hour

Front-desk hospital role where you register and financially clear patients, verify insurance, and support a smooth check-in experience. Good for someone with at least 1 year in healthcare, insurance, or financial services and strong customer service and computer skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.