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⚖️ San Francisco Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple $150K–$300K+ Openings
San Francisco’s legal market is running hot right now—lots of litigation, tech, and compliance roles, many with hybrid or fully remote options. If you’re barred in California (or open to moving here), this week has some strong picks.
Associate Attorney (Employment)
- Employer: Jobot (top national law firm)
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $185,000 – $300,000
- Defense-side California labor & employment work with partner-track growth, tiered bonuses, 401(k) match, profit sharing, and strong PTO/benefits. Looking for 2+ years of CA employment defense and an active CA Bar.
Trusts & Estates Associate
- Employer: The Merker Group (recruiting for an Am Law 100 firm)
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Very competitive (not listed)
- Brand-new, not yet public T&E role at an Am Law 100 with manageable billables and 2–3 days in-office hybrid. Ideal for 2–6 years of T&E experience, high-net-worth planning, and Am Law or boutique background; CA Bar required.
Attorney – Transportation (Maritime Litigation)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a confidential CA firm)
- Location: Fully Remote (California-based role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180,000 base
- 100% litigation, focused on maritime and transportation disputes with strong writing and client-facing work. Partner-track potential; needs 2–3 years of insurance defense/civil litigation and active CA Bar.
Lead Counsel, Employment
- Employer: Ramp
- Location: San Francisco, CA (relocation to NYC or SF available)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Senior employment counsel role covering US and some global employment, immigration, investigations, and disputes for a fast-growing fintech. Requires 8+ years of employment law (firm + in-house), plus deep counseling and immigration/global mobility experience.
Attorney – Construction Litigation (Senior)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a CA litigation firm)
- Location: San Francisco Bay Area (within ~90 minutes)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000 base
- Senior role leading construction defect cases with equity partnership growth potential and a largely remote Bay Area base. Looking for 6–15 years of civil litigation and significant construction defect experience; CA Bar strongly preferred.
Associate General Counsel, Commercial
- Employer: Quantcast
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $234,600 – $272,600 (plus bonus, equity, benefits)
- High-impact AGC role advising on commercial contracts, adtech, privacy (GDPR/CCPA), and AI-related issues. Needs 7+ years experience (3+ in-house preferred), strong adtech/privacy background, and a JD with active US Bar (NY or CA).
Attorney – Employment (Plaintiff-Side)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a confidential firm)
- Location: San Francisco Bay Area, CA (Remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 base
- 100% plaintiff-side employment litigation with no billable requirement, plus bonuses and commissions for originating cases. Ideal for 1–4 years experience, strong writing, and active CA Bar.
Complex Business Litigation Associate (Health Care Focus)
- Employer: gpac (for a Los Angeles boutique)
- Location: Fully Remote in California (offices in Manhattan Beach & DTLA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: ~$175,000 – $225,000
- Trial-focused complex business litigation for health care clients, with real courtroom time and partnership track. Requires 4+ years complex business litigation and CA Bar; health care experience is a plus.
Patent Prosecution Team Attorney – Software Technologies
- Employer: Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- Location: San Francisco, CA (or other listed offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $225,000
- Non-partnership-track patent prosecution role with lower billable hours, focused on software/AI, cloud, security, and related tech. Needs 3+ years patent prosecution, USPTO registration, and a degree in CS/CE/EE/Math/Physics or similar.
Associate Attorney – Civil Lit / Insurance Coverage (Hybrid)
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a SF defense firm)
- Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
- Defense-side civil litigation and insurance coverage with hybrid work, strong mentorship, and full benefits. Looking for a JD, active license, and interest/experience in insurance coverage and civil litigation.
Employment Litigation Partner – Labor & Employment
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a national firm)
- Location: San Francisco or Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, Partner
- Salary: $200,000 – $300,000 base (plus bonuses)
- Lead high-stakes employment defense (wage & hour, PAGA, class actions, discrimination, etc.) and help grow the L&E group. Needs 10+ years employment defense, strong leadership, and CA Bar; portable book welcome but not required.
(Duplicate listing removed: same Employment Litigation Partner role posted twice.)
Compliance Manager
- Employer: WAFER
- Location: San Francisco, CA (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Own the SOC 2 and security/compliance program for an AI infra startup—running audits, customer security reviews, and vendor assessments. Full-time, on-site with strong benefits, housing stipend near the office, relocation help, and visa sponsorship available.
Paralegal / Legal Aid (Federal Government Support)
- Employer: One Federal Solution
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
- Support a federal government client with research, case prep, trial exhibits, and admin support. Requires an Associate’s degree, Paralegal Certificate, and 2–5 years experience, plus eligibility for a Public Trust (Tier 2) background check.
Litigation Associate Attorney – Sacramento or San Francisco
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a CA litigation firm)
- Location: San Francisco or Sacramento, CA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $210,000
- Broad complex litigation role with real courtroom time, partner mentorship, and a 3-days in office / 2-days remote schedule after onboarding. Best for 2–6 years of complex litigation and strong motion/deposition experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many firms are flexible for the right person, especially on level and start date.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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