⚖️ San Francisco Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple $150K–$300K+ Openings

San Francisco’s legal market is running hot right now—lots of litigation, tech, and compliance roles, many with hybrid or fully remote options. If you’re barred in California (or open to moving here), this week has some strong picks.

Employer: Jobot (top national law firm)

Jobot (top national law firm) Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $185,000 – $300,000

Defense-side California labor & employment work with partner-track growth, tiered bonuses, 401(k) match, profit sharing, and strong PTO/benefits. Looking for 2+ years of CA employment defense and an active CA Bar.

Employer: The Merker Group (recruiting for an Am Law 100 firm)

(recruiting for an Am Law 100 firm) Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Very competitive (not listed)

Very competitive (not listed) Brand-new, not yet public T&E role at an Am Law 100 with manageable billables and 2–3 days in-office hybrid. Ideal for 2–6 years of T&E experience, high-net-worth planning, and Am Law or boutique background; CA Bar required.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a confidential CA firm)

(for a confidential CA firm) Location: Fully Remote (California-based role)

Fully Remote (California-based role) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $180,000 base

100% litigation, focused on maritime and transportation disputes with strong writing and client-facing work. Partner-track potential; needs 2–3 years of insurance defense/civil litigation and active CA Bar.

Employer: Ramp

Location: San Francisco, CA (relocation to NYC or SF available)

(relocation to NYC or SF available) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior employment counsel role covering US and some global employment, immigration, investigations, and disputes for a fast-growing fintech. Requires 8+ years of employment law (firm + in-house), plus deep counseling and immigration/global mobility experience.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a CA litigation firm)

(for a CA litigation firm) Location: San Francisco Bay Area (within ~90 minutes)

San Francisco Bay Area (within ~90 minutes) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $200,000 base

Senior role leading construction defect cases with equity partnership growth potential and a largely remote Bay Area base. Looking for 6–15 years of civil litigation and significant construction defect experience; CA Bar strongly preferred.

Employer: Quantcast

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $234,600 – $272,600 (plus bonus, equity, benefits)

(plus bonus, equity, benefits) High-impact AGC role advising on commercial contracts, adtech, privacy (GDPR/CCPA), and AI-related issues. Needs 7+ years experience (3+ in-house preferred), strong adtech/privacy background, and a JD with active US Bar (NY or CA).

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a confidential firm)

(for a confidential firm) Location: San Francisco Bay Area, CA (Remote)

(Remote) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 base

100% plaintiff-side employment litigation with no billable requirement, plus bonuses and commissions for originating cases. Ideal for 1–4 years experience, strong writing, and active CA Bar.

Employer: gpac (for a Los Angeles boutique)

(for a Los Angeles boutique) Location: Fully Remote in California (offices in Manhattan Beach & DTLA)

Fully Remote in California (offices in Manhattan Beach & DTLA) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: ~$175,000 – $225,000

Trial-focused complex business litigation for health care clients, with real courtroom time and partnership track. Requires 4+ years complex business litigation and CA Bar; health care experience is a plus.

Employer: Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

Location: San Francisco, CA (or other listed offices)

(or other listed offices) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $160,000 – $225,000

Non-partnership-track patent prosecution role with lower billable hours, focused on software/AI, cloud, security, and related tech. Needs 3+ years patent prosecution, USPTO registration, and a degree in CS/CE/EE/Math/Physics or similar.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a SF defense firm)

(for a SF defense firm) Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Defense-side civil litigation and insurance coverage with hybrid work, strong mentorship, and full benefits. Looking for a JD, active license, and interest/experience in insurance coverage and civil litigation.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a national firm)

(for a national firm) Location: San Francisco or Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Full-time, Partner

Full-time, Partner Salary: $200,000 – $300,000 base (plus bonuses)

(plus bonuses) Lead high-stakes employment defense (wage & hour, PAGA, class actions, discrimination, etc.) and help grow the L&E group. Needs 10+ years employment defense, strong leadership, and CA Bar; portable book welcome but not required.

(Duplicate listing removed: same Employment Litigation Partner role posted twice.)

Employer: WAFER

Location: San Francisco, CA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Own the SOC 2 and security/compliance program for an AI infra startup—running audits, customer security reviews, and vendor assessments. Full-time, on-site with strong benefits, housing stipend near the office, relocation help, and visa sponsorship available.

Employer: One Federal Solution

Location: San Francisco, CA

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support a federal government client with research, case prep, trial exhibits, and admin support. Requires an Associate’s degree, Paralegal Certificate, and 2–5 years experience, plus eligibility for a Public Trust (Tier 2) background check.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a CA litigation firm)

(for a CA litigation firm) Location: San Francisco or Sacramento, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $160,000 – $210,000

Broad complex litigation role with real courtroom time, partner mentorship, and a 3-days in office / 2-days remote schedule after onboarding. Best for 2–6 years of complex litigation and strong motion/deposition experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many firms are flexible for the right person, especially on level and start date.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.